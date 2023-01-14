ROME. The President of the Republic Mattarella signed the fuel decree which will be published today in the Official Gazette. While the price increases continue, among the rules that will enter into force from tomorrow, there is also the one which provides for the obligation for petrol stations to display a sign at the pump indicating the average price of fuel calculated from day to day by the ministry for businesses. Here are the key measures in detail.

The maximum threshold

For merchants comes the obligation to display, together with the price charged, also the national average daily price that the Ministry of Enterprises will calculate and publish no longer weekly but daily. For petrol stations on motorways, in particular, a maximum threshold will be defined, calculated as a percentage of the average daily price.

The sanctions

Administrative sanctions are strengthened in the event of infringement by merchants of the obligations to communicate and advertise prices. In case of recidivism, the sanction can go as far as the suspension of the activity for a period ranging from 7 to 90 days.

The controls

The links between the Price Guarantor and the Antitrust are being strengthened, to supervise and repress speculative conduct in the bud. The collaboration between the Guarantor and the Guardia di Finanza is also strengthened. A rapid alert commission for price surveillance is also set up to analyze – in discussions with the parties – the reasons for the disturbances and define urgent intervention initiatives.

There bonus

The petrol vouchers are also renewed for the first quarter of 2023. The value of vouchers given by private employers to employees, within the limit of 200 euros per worker, does not contribute to the formation of employee income.

No cut

The discounts on excise duties introduced by the Draghi government, which cost around one billion a month, are not replicated. The cut would have prevented the other aid made in the manoeuvre, explained Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who however does not exclude that sooner or later the government will be able “to make a structural and not temporary cut in excise duties”.