Mattarella: “In Bologna, a neo-fascist massacre. The misdirections are ignoble”

Massacre of Bologna August 2, 1980, the political world and citizens remember the 85 victims. PHOTO AND VIDEO

It was the August 2, 1980 when in the waiting room of the second class of the Bologna Central stationand, a timed device exploded, contained in an abandoned suitcase, killing 85 people and wounding over 200: one of the most serious acts of terrorism after World War II. Today, 43 years later, the political world and ordinary citizens have united to commemorate the victims of the massacre. The procession started this morning from Piazza Maggiore in Bologna finishing the round a piazzale Medaglie d’Orowhere the official speeches were given in the presence, representing the government, of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi. In addition to the highest city authorities, the president Bonaccini, parliamentarians and politicians. Among the participants also Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian researcher recently freed after a long judicial ordeal in his country. At 10.25 the triple train whistle he recalled the victims and wounded.

Massacre of Bologna, the minute of silence in front of the station to remember the victims

Bologna massacre, Mattarella: “The complete truth is a duty, the credibility of the institutions is at stake”

”No images of Bologna station, on the morning of August 2, 1980, they gave us back a humanity devastated by an unimaginable ferocity, by a terror that aspired to pretend to be apocalyptic. The memory of those victims is engraved in the conscience of our people. An incurable wound nourishes the memory of the murder committed”.

So the head of state Sergio Mattarella, in a statement on the anniversary of the Bologna massacre of August 2, 1980. “On the anniversary day, the Republic gathers with family members and the city community with feelings of renewed solidarity”, adds Mattarella. “We are with them, with the innocent lives that the barbarism of terrorism wanted to break, with blind violence, for the subversive and fallacious objective of destabilizing the institutions of democracy”.

The head of state recalls how “Italy has been able to reject the murderous subversives, their accomplices, the cynical hidden directors who cultivated the design of making growing tension and fear. The mobilization of public opinion has served. The commitment of the institutions was needed. There neo-fascist matrix of the massacre has been ascertained in processes and cover-ups and ignoble misdirections have come to lightwhich was attended by secret associations and infidel agents of state apparatus”.

“The search for complete truth is a duty that does not extinguishregardless of the elapsed time. The credibility of democratic institutions is at stake. The city of Bologna, right from the first minutes after the attack, showed the values ​​of civilization that animate it. And with Bologna and Emilia-Romagna, the entire Republic feels the responsibility to always defend and strengthen the constitutional principles of freedom and democracy that have made Italy a great country”, concludes the President of the Republic.

