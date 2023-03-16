Mattarella at the University of Nairobi, Kenya speaks of the “very serious consequences” of the war in Ukraine and then makes an appeal on the environment

The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella declared, during his official visit to Kenya, that war can set international relations back by decades. In particular, he referred to the negative consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, in Syria and the resulting migrant crisis.

Mattarella underlined that peace and security are fundamental elements for the stability of international relations and for the protection of human rights.

Mattarella in Kenya, the speech on the climate: “There is no peace without sustainable development”

Furthermore, Mattarella also spoke about climate changeemphasizing that there is no peace without sustainable development. He mentioned that the climate is a common good of humanity and that all countries must contribute to the fight against climate changeespecially through the implementation of international agreements such as the Paris Agreement.

The head of state also highlighted the fundamental role of renewable energies and environmental sustainability for the sustainable development of countries, especially those in the developing world. He stressed the importance of one international cooperation based on solidarity and mutual aidto address global challenges such as climate change and to promote peace and stability around the world.

