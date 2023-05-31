Mattarella (leader of the left) is pushing for Bonaccini as commissioner

Mattarella in Emilia Romagna, what is behind the words of Minister Musumeci

Sergio Mattarella visits the flooded areas and triggers the controversy with the government. A strong opposition as emerges from the words of Minister Nello Musumeci (“Mattarella in the flooded areas? Too bad the government was not invited”), probably agreed with the upper floors of the government and with Palazzo Chigi. The President of the Republic met the Governor Stefano Bonaccini in what appears to all intents and purposes an endorsement of the Quirinal the appointment of the regional president as Commissioner for Floods and Reconstruction. Appointment that the government absolutely does not want, as the deputy prime minister finally reiterated Antonio Tajani.

Probably behind it is the direction of Mattarella's super-adviser, Ugo Zampetti, which in this way sends a very strong signal to the executive and to Prime Minister Meloni. Hence the peppery, unexpected and in some ways surprising response from Minister Musumeci. In the aftermath of the centre-left's electoral disaster in the second round of local elections, Mattarella looks like the leader of the opposition, at least for today. He flies to Emilia Romagna, leaves the government at home Centre-right and warmly meets Bonaccini, Pd Governor who wants to be commissioner with the no of Palazzo Chigi and the majority. The elements are all there.


