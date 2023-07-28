Mattarella stings the government on the environment: “The commitment must be constant”

President Mattarella as Greta Thunberg

Mattarella and the environment, a new blow to politics

After yesterday’s outing at the Fan Ceremony with parliamentary journalists, Sergio Mattarella returns to the themes of the climate and the environment with some statements which, like yesterday, seem to be intended for the government.

This time the head of state took the opportunity of the anniversary of the fire which on 28 July 1983 brought death and destruction to Curragghja and in a letter sent to the mayor of Tempio Pausania (Sassari) he invited us to “reflect on the need to respect the he environment and nature: a precious resource and wealth of Sardinia and of the entire country, to be rigorously protected, through a constant commitment to the care of the territory and targeted prevention actions”.

READ ALSO: Pnrr, Mattarella curries politics: “I invite everyone to get to the pole”

Yesterday Mattarella used strong and unusual words for a president of the Republic with always very soft tones. “Faced with the dramatic images of what happened – he underlined – many discussions on the legitimacy of the risks, the level of alarm, appear surprising. We need to be fully aware that we are late.”

It is necessary “to act by increasing environmental protection and combating the causes of climate change. We know it will be a difficult commitment – he adds – we must already contain today the disruptive effects of the phenomena that occur more and more frequently with new tools. There is fast and timely interventions are needed to remove damage and support people and companies in the injured areas to restart”.

