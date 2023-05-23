Home » Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: “The mafia is a cancer, but it is not invincible”
Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: "The mafia is a cancer, but it is not invincible"

Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: “The mafia is a cancer, but it is not invincible”

Sergio Mattarella (Lapresse)

Massacre Capaci, Sergio Mattarella: “The mafia is a cancer, but it is not invincible”

Today is the 31st anniversary of the Massacre of Capaciwhere “on 23 May thirty-one years ago (1992, ed.) the mafia massacre launched a new ferocious and bloody attack against the democratic state. With John Falcone lost his wife’s life Francesca Morvillomagistrate of value, Anthony Montinaro, Rocco Dicillo, Vito Schifaniwho protected him with commitment”. The President of the Republic recalled it Sergio Mattarella in a note released by the Quirinale on the occasion of the celebrations in Palermo.

“A massacre, that of Capaci, which continued, – recalls the head of state – a few weeks later, with a more devastating bombing, in via D’Amelio in Palermoin which he died Paolo Borsellino, with Emanuela Loi, Agostino Catalano, Walter Eddie Cosina, Vincenzo Li Muli, Claudio Traina. The first thoughts on memorial day are addressed to these witnesses of the legality of the Republic, to the torment of their families, to the pain of those who then lost a friend, a teacher, a point of reference. Those events are registered forever in the history of the Republic“.

