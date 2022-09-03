«The dizzying rise in energy prices, also favored by unreasonable mechanisms and internal imbalances between European countries, constitutes one of the most critical issues at the present time. A European response to the height of the problems is urgently needed. Individual countries cannot respond effectively to the crisis. In freeing itself from Russian dependence on energy sources, Europe is called, once again, to take a leap forward in political determination, integration, innovation ». The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, writes in a message to the European House-Ambrosetti Forum.

Today the elite of economics, finance and politics met at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como, to discuss the global challenges of the future. The forty-eighth edition of the traditional end-of-summer event in Cernobbio takes place, as has been the case for some years now due to the pandemic, partly physical and partly digital and will have its beating heart in the historic headquarters of Villa d’Este in connection with numerous hubs in Italy, in Europe and in the rest of the world.

The second day of the Forum opens with a message from the President of the Republic. Mattarella underlined the fundamental implementation of the NRP: «The timely implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans, which every country is called upon to implement, is fundamental. We need to continue on that path, linking the spirit of the Green Deal and the Next Generation EU to a Europe aware of its role and responsibilities ”.

The leitmotif of the meetings will be the Agenda for Europe. Innovation and competitiveness, the future of free global trade and the European order of the future, will be some of the issues that will be addressed during the various sessions of the debates.

The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, and numerous Italian and foreign government representatives are arriving. The day will be concluded by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco who will speak at the panel on the state of the art and the prospects of the Italian economy. Among the audience of the Ambrosetti Forum there is expectation for the final day of tomorrow when the confrontation with the leaders of the Italian political parties will take place.