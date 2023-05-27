Mave, the world’s first four-girl avatar band

IA, Mave the South Korean pop band with 20 million views

Mave is a very successful South Korean pop band. The four components, a sort of female “The Beatles”, are Siu, Zena, Tyra and Marty. The four girls, all in their twenties and with Asian features, come from four different countries, from the United States to Indonesia. Their first video clip, with the song Pandora, has already surpassed 20 million views and the Spotify account exceeds 1.5 million listeners every month. The Group’s marketing was perfect: from participating in the Tik Tok challenges, to appearing on the Show! Music Core music program on the MBC network, ending with the 100-day debut party.All perfect except for one particular variant: iThe group is composed solely of avatars created by artificial intelligence, 3D technology, augmented reality and speech synthesis. With all this behind it, it is not easy to understand that they are not human.

IA, Mave is the new wave of the scene in the metaverse

But if you explore the name Mave well, you begin to understand something more. It means “make new wave”, start a new wave in the k-pop scene during the metaverse era. The company behind the particular group has also thought of the name of the fans. They are the Maze (labyrinth), because, together with Mave, they will help create a new path, a sort of labyrinth where nobody has yet ventured. The project, according to the director of technology of Metaverse Entertainment, Sung-Ku Kangla (lead company of the group), consists of the same planning and production as those made with real bands. The operators who work around it are experts in various areas (from video games, to entertainment, to music) and know how to create beloved characters.

