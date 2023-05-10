Home » Max Mara debuts in children’s clothing with Brave Kid
The Max Mara group conquers the childrenswear market and chooses Brave Kid

The group Max Mara further diversified the business and relies on Brave Kid to kick off the childrenswear segment. The task of the company group Otb will be to take care of Max&Co. girl line. In particular, the agreement provides for the exclusive license for the development, production and worldwide distribution of the first line from 4 to 16 years of the brand which belongs to the group Max Mara.

The partnership is medium-term – will last five years – e will start for the spring/summer 2024 season with the launch of a capsule. For those more attentive to the unmistakable style of the brand, it will be useful to know that it was specified in a note that thechromatic aspect, which represents the very identity of the brand, will be the protagonist of the line of ‘mini me’ garments; in this sense, the aesthetics of the adult line will be reproduced in miniature in all respects, even for more formal outfits.

As it reports Pambianconews, Brave Kid will be responsible for distribution in the wholesale channel and, starting next July, the collection will be available at the company’s showroom in Milan. Since November 2023, la capsule Max&Co. will also be present at the brand’s flagship store in Milan, sui e-commerce of Max&Co. and Brave Kid. “For Max&Co. it’s a historic moment.

