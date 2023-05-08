Maxi fire at Caviro: 20 alcohol silos in smoke, area cleared

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is no respite in Faenza and after the flood it is again an emergency due to a huge fire that broke out in the factory of the Caviro group, the largest winery in Italy. Fifteen silos of 200 cubic meters of alcohol were devoured by the flames – according to the first reports from the Fire Brigade, still at work – in the headquarters in via Convertite.

The causes are currently unknown, strong explosions and tall columns of smoke have been reported, which can also be seen from the A14 motorway, and the entire surrounding area within a kilometer radius has been evacuated.

In via Convertite in Faenza (Ravenna), the group has the plants of the Caviro Extra division, which deals with the processing of winemaking by-products including ethyl alcohol, as well as the building with the administrative offices. All employees have been removed as well as the employees of the Alpha Tauri stable, which is located a few meters away.

The Caviro group has just returned from the approval of a record 2022 financial statement, closed with a consolidated turnover of 417 million euros (+7.1% on the previous year), a shareholders’ equity of 136 million euros (+10.7 %) and a profit of 9.6 million euros, driven precisely by the performance of Caviro Extra which in Faenza gave shape to the group’s circular economy projects by transforming the by-products of winemaking into alcohol, noble products, energy and fertilizers. Today this division of “noble products” accounts for 21% of the group’s revenues (61% wine, 18% energy and the environment). The white cooperative (member of Confcooperative) is today the first Italian group by market share in wine (184 million liters produced, 8.5% of all Italian grapes, and 7 million consumer families), with over 37,300 hectares of vineyards in 7 regions, 11,650 associated winegrowers who deliver the grapes to 27 member wineries and 593 employees in 7 production sites.

The mayor of Faenza, Massimo Isola, activated the emergency number (0564-631349), useful for reporting and information, and announced that the PalaCattani has been set up to welcome the evacuated people. In the morning the first citizen had invited citizens to stay at least one kilometer from the affected industry. The flames that affected the company developed a few days after the serious problems caused by the bad weather and the floods that hit the area.