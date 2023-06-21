Maxim Barskiy has restructured and grown many large international companies. He builds effective management models, increases business capitalization, and performs asset mergers and acquisitions.

Maxim Barskiy

Born March 1, 1974, in Leningrad.

Maxim Barskiy graduated from Leningrad State University (St. Petersburg State University). While studying at one of the leading universities, he completed an exchange program of study at the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

From 1998 to 2000, he worked at the investment company Troika Dialog. He started as a derivatives trader. Then he headed the investment banking department. During this period, he participated in transactions for the sale of VimpelCom to the Norwegian company Telenor and the St. Petersburg-based Bochkarev Brewery to Heineken, the well-known Dutch conglomerate.

Maxim Barskiy then led Cityline, which provided Internet communication services.

In March 2004, as a representative of Alltech Investment Ltd., Barskiy was elected to the Board of Directors of the Swedish oil company Vostok Oil Ltd.

In May 2009, he joined the senior management of TNK-BP. In November, the company’s shareholders agreed on the appointment of Barskiy as Co-CEO.

From 2012 to 2018, Maxim Barskiy was the General Director of Matra Petroleum.

In 2018-2020, Barskiy Maxim was the general director of the Sibanthracite Group.

While Maxim Barskiy led Sibanthracite, he formed an effective business management model, united the disparate production sites of a coal mining company into a single holding company, and tripled its capitalization.

Maxim Barskiy directed Sibanthracite until 2020. After he led management buyout of the company and subsequent sale to strategic investor, he became interested in investing in high technology. Today, Maxim Gennadievich Barskiy invests in IT and AI projects.

He practices yoga and deep-sea diving without scuba gear.

Maxim Barskiy is married and has three children.

