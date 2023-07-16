MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending on organs climbs 52%

Court of Auditors, MAXXI Foundation: expenditure for top management decreases by 7.73%

“Expenditure on organs in 2021 will increase by 52%: from 157,476 euros in 2020 to 239,373 euroslargely due to the significant increase in remuneration of the President while the expense for the top management decreased by 7.73% going from 323,705 to 298,697 euros”: This is what we read in the document of the Court of Auditors, control section on Bodies, regarding the financial management, year 2021from the MAXXI Foundation National Museum of XXI Century Arts. The latter is an institution, with legal and operational headquarters in Rome via Guido Reni, which promotes national and international cultural creativity, pursues its goals also through the creation, management and promotion of the MAXXI Art and MAXXI Architecture Museums as well as activities related to photography.

MAXXI L’Aquila in Palazzo Ardinghelli and Giacomo Balla’s house will be open to the public during 2021 which allowed the Foundation to increase the influx of visitors registering five thousand people in the first four months; started the project Great MAXXI. Management proceeds reach the figure of 15,274,223 euros made up of typical tasks such as contributions, revenue from ticketing and other subsidies. Among the costs for services, the highest are those relating to exhibitions and cultural events equal to 2,560,588 euros, with an increase in museum services: from 446,109 euros in 2020 to 1,221,373 in 2021. The income statement closes with a profit of 3,673 euros, down on the previous year (4,519 euros).

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

