Maxxi, Sangiuliano: “Unacceptable”. Sgarbi step back: “Sorry”

The fuss raised by Vittorio Sgarbi’s statements reach the Chamber. Indeed, during the opening night of the Summer at the Maxxi in Rome, the Undersecretary for Cultureinterviewed by Morgan, expressed strong words that outraged part of public opinion, to the point of becoming object of the question time today in the House.

Three questions have been tabled asking for the Sgarbi’s resignation due to foul language. The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano he replied to Berruto of the Democratic Party: “I will ask the director of the museum Alessandro Giuli for an explanation” as he reports The Courier. Then the firm stance: “I am given note of have distanced themselves from what Sgarbi said, and I add: clearly”.

And to the request of Luana Zanella of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, the minister replied by expressing all his blame for what had happened: “Bad language is unacceptable, especially in a place of culture” – underlining – “The respect for women is a constant in my life. I strongly believe in their role and I am honored to serve a female prime minister”.

The opposition against Meloni’s silence: “He doesn’t say anything, as a woman and a mother”?

