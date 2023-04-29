May 1st is hot and the civil aviation industry is accelerating its recoveryProvider Finance Associates

May 1st is hot and the civil aviation industry is accelerating its recovery



Financial Associated Press, April 29th (Reporter Hu Haoqiong)The first-quarter results of seven A-share airlines have been announced one after another. Among them, Spring Airlines (601021.SH), Juneyao Airlines (603885.SH), and HNA Holdings (600221.SH) took the lead in turning losses, while the three major airlines and China Airlines (002928.SZ) are still in a state of loss. Analysts said that with the recovery of the tourism market and the recovery of travel demand, airlines will speed up loss reduction.

The three airlines turned losses, and the three major airlines still lost 8.6 billion

“The first quarter is the first quarter when the demand for flights and transportation in the air transport industry recovers after the epidemic, and the recovery period basically covers the entire quarter. Superimposed on the peak season of the Spring Festival and Spring Festival in the first quarter, the airlines (passenger traffic volume, performance and other data performance) in the first quarter They have all recovered very well.” Xie Li, a professor at the Civil Aviation Management Academy of China, told reporters from the Financial Associated Press.

Judging from the performance of various airlines in the first quarter, Spring, Juneyao, and Hainan Airlines turned losses into profits. The loss was about 8.63 billion yuan, but the loss has been greatly reduced.

The performance of each airline company (data source: Choice, compiled by reporters from the Financial Associated Press) “Chunqiu, Juneyao, Hainan Airlines and other companies took the lead in turning losses, because their main markets and flights are basically domestic flights and the Asian region (Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea) ) international flights, the (transportation) demand in these areas has recovered rapidly, and flights have also recovered rapidly, so these three airlines can quickly turn losses in the first quarter.” Xie Li further analyzed to the reporter of the Financial Associated Press that the proportion of international flights of the three major airlines is relatively large. , Among international flights, European and American flights recovered slowly in the first quarter, so it is difficult for the three major airlines to turn losses quickly.

“However, China Express is an airline based on regional routes, and the current demand is mainly due to the rapid recovery of trunk routes. Therefore, China Express has not been able to turn losses (in the first quarter).” Xie Li said.

From the perspective of cost, Xie Li believes that the unit cost of small and medium-sized companies is relatively low (except for regional airlines), so small and medium-sized airlines can turn losses relatively quickly.

“In the new flight season, Hainan Airlines is expected to fly more than 500 domestic and foreign routes, covering more than 100 domestic and foreign cities, and the routes reach Europe, North America, and Asia.” The relevant person in charge of HNA Holdings told reporters from the Financial Associated Press that the company’s international routes are currently still open. Encryption recovery, performance is expected to continue to rise.

The reporter from the Financial Associated Press also learned from Juneyao Airlines that Juneyao Airlines has continued to add and resume flights after entering the summer and autumn flight seasons. On the basis of focusing on the recovery of international flights in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, it has also added a batch of popular domestic business travelers. destination route.

According to the data released at the April regular press conference held by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on April 18, in the first quarter, the entire industry completed a total of 129 million passenger trips, a year-on-year increase of 68.9%. %, a significant increase of 51 percentage points compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. From the perspective of route structure, domestic routes completed 126 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 66.6%, equivalent to 88.6% of the same period in 2019; international routes completed 2.242 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 717%, equivalent to 12.4% of the same period in 2019. With the continuous recovery of international passenger flights, in March, the passenger traffic volume of international routes has recovered to 18.1% of the same period before the epidemic.

“May 1st” air tickets “explosive”, summer season may speed up comprehensive loss reduction

In the face of the future development of civil aviation, the China Aviation Association predicts that the demand for “compensatory tourism” in the domestic market in the second quarter of this year is turning into actual consumption, and there is a factor of concentrated release of stock demand. It is predicted that the overall passenger flight volume in the second quarter will recover to More than 98% of the pre-epidemic level, passenger transport volume has recovered to about 85%.

The explosion of demand during the “May 1st” period has already been reflected. Yesterday, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned that during the “May 1st” period, some airline tickets of China Eastern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Spring Airlines and other airlines have been sold out.

Today, Shanghai Airport (600009.SH)’s Pudong and Hongqiao are crowded with people.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from China Eastern Airlines that on the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, Eastern Airlines plans to operate 2,778 flights, including 142 international flights and 2,636 domestic flights, with a single-day passenger traffic of more than 388,000 passengers. In Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong, a total of 937 inbound and outbound flights of Eastern Shanghai United and agency airlines were guaranteed, serving 119,600 passengers, including more than 2,700 transit passengers. Yesterday, China Eastern Airlines also ushered in the peak of transportation before the “May 1st” holiday, with a single-day passenger transportation volume exceeding 407,000.

The relevant person in charge of China Southern Airlines also told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press that the number of passengers transported by China Southern Airlines in the two departures from Shanghai today is expected to be around 14,000, and the average passenger load factor of the two flights is above 85%. “Yesterday was the peak, with more than 15,000 departures (two games in Shanghai) and 14,000 arrivals.”

On the morning of April 29, at the check-in counter of Shanghai Hongqiao Airport (Source: China Eastern Airlines)

On the morning of April 29th, Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Source: China Eastern Airlines) “During the ‘May 1st’ period this year, Hainan Airlines’ domestic capacity investment will exceed that of the same period in 2019, and it will open and resume operations in Shenzhen-Paris, Beijing-Osaka, Beijing —Tokyo and other international routes. It is expected that HNA will create a new bright spot in performance during the May Day holiday.” said the relevant person in charge of HNA Holdings.

Spring Airlines also mentioned in its latest results exchange meeting minutes that this year’s “May 1st” is an unprecedented high boom, which has a strong reference value for the summer transportation, and there is a large amount of demand that has not been released on May 1st. The prosperity of summer luck will also be very high.

Xie Li also said that this year’s “May 1st” is a good time for airline companies to make profits. It is expected that in June this year, when the peak season of summer transportation begins, airline companies will speed up their loss reduction.

(Editor Liu Yan)