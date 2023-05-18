May 20th: Maritime Day: Many unresolved problems

Targeted commercial fishing for cod in the western Baltic Sea has been banned since 2022. Photo: dpa/Bernd Wüstneck

Cod is served in the delicious restaurant in Kellenhusen, a tourist town on the Baltic Sea beach. However, this fish was not supplied by regional fishermen, among whom cod is traditionally considered “bread fish”, but from the distant Atlantic and is called cod in technical jargon. This detour was triggered by a fishing ban decided by the fisheries ministers of the European Union: Targeted commercial fishing for cod in the western Baltic Sea has been banned since 2022.

Such far-reaching decisions by the fisheries ministers are based on calculations by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) in Copenhagen. Each year, the Council publishes advice on the state of fish stocks and proposes sustainable fishing quotas for the next year. Now the sea is not a laboratory and the data-based evaluations have not always proved to be accurate. The current assessment for western cod is: “The calculated fishing pressure is above the reference values ​​of the concept for achieving the highest possible sustainable yield,” according to the Thünen Institute for Baltic Sea Fisheries. The Rostock Institute reports to the ICES Council. “For a time, the cod stock only produced ten percent of the average amount of offspring – it collapsed.”

The cod example shows how serious the situation of some fish stocks is. But it also shows that something is happening in science, politics and business. The warning calls from non-governmental organizations therefore seem premature. The status of many fish stocks in the Northeast Atlantic and adjacent areas, such as the over-fertilized Baltic Sea, has improved in recent years. Due to restrictions on fishing, the biomass of many stocks is showing a positive trend. However, differences in the development of individual stocks are large and even negative for some stocks – such as cod, the cod’s brother in the Atlantic.

However, overfishing is only one of the problems for the protection and use of our seas. The 32nd Marine Environment Symposium organized by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg, a rendezvous of German maritime science, dealt with ammunition in the sea, the storage of carbon dioxide in the sea floor – according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an important element in reducing global warming, but (still) prohibited in Germany – or the change in biodiversity.

Tackled, albeit still unresolved, is the issue of carbon dioxide emissions from ships. In the EU, cruise ships and container freighters contribute three to four percent to the total CO 2 -Emissions at. In March, the negotiators of the EU states and the European Parliament agreed on a regulation with which the greenhouse gas intensity of maritime transport is to be gradually reduced.

Shipping will be included in EU emissions trading by 2026. The pricing of emissions through certificates, which shipowners then have to purchase, is considered by economists to be a decisive lever for the decarbonization of maritime supply chains. The amount of CO 2 -Emissions released by ships to be reduced by 2 percent by 2025, by 14.5 percent by 2035 and by 80 percent by 2050 (compared to 2020 levels).

Meanwhile arrive million tons of plastic waste into the sea year after year. Most of it is fed from ten rivers. Most of them are in Asia. But the longest river on earth, the Nile, flows into the Mediterranean Sea, which is particularly interesting from a European point of view. In any case, many manufacturers of beverage bottles, chips bags or cotton buds have their business roots within the EU. According to a resolution by the European Parliament, “730 tons of waste are dumped into the Mediterranean every day.” In particular, nano- and microplastics are “a serious threat” to a number of marine species as well as to fishermen and consumers. Despite this, companies have so far not even been held partially accountable.

As is so often the case, the devil is in the details. The medium-sized industrial association Spectaris warns against incorrect regulation of certain alkyl compounds, so-called PFAS. They are not only processed in cosmetics, pan coatings or jackets, but also in high-tech products and medical technology.

Form a still young trouble spot for the marine environment offshore wind farms, which appear essential for a successful energy transition. Nowhere else do climate rescuers and nature conservationists clash as fiercely as with the sea wind. Sweeping wind farms and underwater noise irritating fish and whales. Bird flight and endangered bats are other keywords.

On the other hand, some species seem to appreciate the new habitats that feature giant concrete legs and floating foundations. The findings and regulations in the case of cod are more tangible. Hundreds of thousands of hobby anglers have caught a large part so far. This year recreational fishermen are only allowed to take one cod per day from the Baltic Sea. Bon appetit.