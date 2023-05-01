May Day concert, guests and programme. All names

Concerto Primo Maggio opens with a reminder of Lorenzo Parelli

The May Day concert in Rome kicks off with the memory of Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died in January 2022 during the school-work alternation. A moved Ambra remembers him, quoting article 4 of the Italian Constitution. “Lorenzo dies in the first syllable of the word future, because he will never get a job, he died during school hours and not even the constitution could foresee this. He pays with his life, without yet having been paid by anyone. We are on this stage to deliver something important to you: Lorenzo’s card, take care of it”.

The orchestra kicks off the Concertone with Inno and Bella Ciao

It is L’Orchestraccia that officially kicks off the live broadcast of the Concertone on May 1st from Piazza San Giovanni in Rome with a revised version of the Italian anthem first and then with the ever-present Bella Ciao. The band of artists, led by Marco Conidi, was the first to take up the initiative launched just before from the stage by Ambra Angiolini to the kids in the square to help update the constitution, to which the trade unions have chosen to dedicate this edition of the event , with the hashtag #ildirittochemimanca. The Orchestraccia asks that the artists are considered to be involved in culture and not involved in entertainment.

May Day Concert

Like every year, the 1st May concert in Rome returns, the largest – and also the most loved – free live music event in Europe.

The “concertone”, we read on www.money.it, born in 1990 as an event promoted by Cgil, Cisl and Uil and organized by iCompany, has now reached its 34th edition, and this year will beat the time of music to the rhythm of the slogan: “Italy is a democratic republic founded on work”. This is the slogan strongly desired by the trade unions to pay homage to the Italian Constitution, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its entry into force.

To lead the May Day concert Also this year we will find Ambra Angiolini, in its fifth consecutive edition, alongside Fabrizio Biggio, co-host of Viva Radio 2 together with Fiorello.

In addition to the attention to work, the Concertone puts the new generations in the foreground – often forgotten by politics. And it is precisely the attention to communication and transgenerational passage that is the concept around which the artistic line of the Roman concert develops: Generation #1M2023. An event that therefore wants to try to put the new and old generations in communication through music. But which are the artists who will perform on the famous Roman musical stage? Here’s everything you need to know.

Every year at the concert on May 1st, not only Italian singers take the stage but also international artists such as Sting, Oasis, Radiohead and many other famous bands and singers. This year the international guest will be the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora.

Young singer who became popular for the cover of the Oasis song “Half the World Away”. At the age of 12 she composed “Runaway”, then published in 2016, which led her to success with over 300 million daily visits on TikTok. Aurora’s sound and style is certainly unmistakable, the singer-songwriter’s music is influenced by a dreamy, emotional, refined pop, which immediately she was able to conquer an international audience. His new single “Cure For Me” became, in fact, the soundtrack of the video teaser of the May Day concert.

In addition to Aurora, there are numerous singers who will follow one another on stage in Rome. And like every year, the names of this musical cast have been revealed little by little on social networks and we are finally aware of the complete list of singers who will perform at the concert on May 1st:

Laza;

Coma_Things;

oiler;

Emma;

Carl Brave;

Tananai;

Francesco Gabbani;

Aries;

Mr. Rain;

Piero Pelù with Alborosie;

Matteo Paolillo (from the Mare Fuori series);

King;

Mara Sattei;

The Three;

Construction site;

Levante;

Aiello;

Rocco Hunt;

Bnkr44;

Gaia;

Alfa;

Joseph the Lizia;

Lightning bolts;

Mille;

Neima Ezza;

Rose Villain;

Wayne;

Ciliaries;

Tropea;

Napoleon;

Uzi Lvke;

the Orchestra;

Era;

Geneva;

Serendipity;

Paolo Benvegnu.

