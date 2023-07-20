Mayor Huang Feng Calls for Firm Action to Safeguard the Rights and Interests of the Masses in Handover Building Work

Mayor Huang Feng Stresses Importance of Safeguarding Rights and Interests of the Masses in City’s Handover Building Work

Release Date: July 20, 2023 08:14

Source: Luohe Municipal Government

On July 19, the city’s handover building work promotion meeting was held, where Mayor Huang Fang delivered a speech highlighting the need to prioritize the people’s interests and take strong measures to protect their legitimate rights and interests. Li Zhonghua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting, with Deputy Mayors Yan Shi and Wu Yupei in attendance.

Mayor Huang emphasized that ensuring building deliveries is a crucial political task and a major livelihood project. It directly affects the vital interests of the people and the overall harmony and stability of the social situation. All relevant departments at every level must prioritize the well-being of the people, shoulder their political responsibilities, adopt a firm approach, confront prominent issues head-on, explore all possible solutions, mobilize available resources, overcome obstacles, and make concerted efforts to resolve difficulties. The focus should be on monitoring key real estate enterprises, implementing tailored policies, enhancing communication, identifying problems, and effectively promoting the smooth delivery of buildings.

During the meeting, it was stressed the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to meet the delivery targets. This includes maintaining transparent documentation, setting clear timelines, accelerating construction progress, closely monitoring the allocation of pre-sale funds, introducing innovative measures, streamlining processes, and ensuring both the completion and quality of the projects.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need for unity among all parties involved in the work, with consolidated responsibilities to ensure effective implementation. Counties and districts should fulfill their management responsibilities, industry departments should carry out their supervision duties, and enterprises should adhere to their main responsibilities. Weekly rankings and monthly evaluations should be implemented to enforce accountability. Additionally, it is important to improve work ethics, strengthen integrity awareness, adopt problem-solving thinking, foster a spirit of perseverance, enhance execution, and prioritize decision-making and efficient action. Furthermore, regular public communication and timely response to public concerns are necessary to build confidence in the progress of the delivery guarantee work and create a positive social atmosphere.

The meeting also provided updates on the progress of the city’s handover building work. Yan Shi and Wu Yupei outlined work arrangements, and the urban investment groups of counties, districts, and cities presented letters of commitment for the completion and delivery of the Baojiaolou project. Representatives from Yancheng District, Yuanhui District, and other units delivered speeches.

