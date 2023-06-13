Mazda CX-30: the update arrives, here’s what changes with MY2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Style: new body colours

At first glance, the CX-30 remains the same, but its forms are enhanced by new body colours: the range of colors is enriched with the new Ceramic Metallic, with a silky and translucent appearance and is offered in two standard versions (Prime Line and Exclusive Line ) and a special Homura version.

And the Prime Line trim already includes 16-inch alloy wheels, the main driver assistance systems including Head Up Display, LED headlights, rear view camera, infotainment system with 6-speaker audio system, manual climate control.

Jinba Ittai: the new declination of Japanese philosophy

The human-centered philosophy has been further applied with ergonomic refinements to the interior that include an improved infotainment screen and software, the replacement of existing USB Type-A ports with USB Type-C ports, and a minor but impactful retooling. cockpit controls to optimize ease of use. Even the paddle shifters have received a subtle color change, a darker shade makes it easier for the driver to read the buttons for a better connected driving experience.

Infotainment: wireless connectivity with smartphone is available

The 2024 CX-30 boasts the latest Mazda Connect infotainment features, including those for your smartphone. Navigation instructions from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be displayed on the Head Up Display, a first for Mazda, which increases safety and convenience for drivers by allowing them to keep their eyes on the road while receiving navigation information. essential navigation.

Both wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available, making it easier than ever to connect your phone to your car. The updated CX-30 is equipped with a wireless charging pad (available only for some versions), thus ensuring that the device used remains fully charged on long journeys without the need for charging cables.

Larger central display

The central display has been enlarged from 8.8 to 10.25 inches, making it easier for the driver to read real-time information, while viewing navigation maps is enlarged thanks to the transparent display bezels.

The upgraded navigation system now features an online POI search function, making search results more accurate, relevant and useful. The changes also include improvements to the off-road mapping system which works in conjunction with a 3D gyro sensor to accurately calculate the vehicle’s position, even in areas where GPS reception is poor.

Active safety: four new functions

The CX-30 MY2024 includes four newly evolved active safety features that work together to ensure maximum safety: the addition of Distracted Driver Alert, improved autonomous emergency braking (AEB) at night, increased precision of the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist system (ISA) and improvements to the traffic jam support system (CTS – Cruising & Traffic Support).

Security updates also cover cyber threat protection now making the car safer than ever.

CX-30: engine range

The 2024 CX-30 is available with e-Skyactiv G hybrid engines all featuring Mazda M Hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation system with outputs of 122hp and 150hp and e-Skyactiv X also featuring Mazda M Hybrid technology with 186 hp, all associated with manual or automatic transmission. The e-Skyactiv G 150 hp and e-Skyactiv X engines are also available with all-wheel drive.

The car can already be ordered with a price list ranging from 27,850 euros for the 122 hp Prime Line e-Skyactiv G version up to 34,950 euros for the 186 hp Homura e-Skyactiv X version with all-wheel drive. The first deliveries will start next September.