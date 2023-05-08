Mazda CX-5: 10 years and not hearing them: how it goes with the new hybrid engine

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mazda renews CX-5, the medium-large SUV that represents the workhorse of the House, now also available with a hybrid engine. Since its launch in 2012, the CX-5 has been the car that has contributed most to the diffusion of the Japanese brand in Europe and worldwide with almost four million cars sold globally, of which 760,000 in the European Community and 24,000 in the EU alone. country: one in four Mazda customers have purchased the CX-5. This year, however, the CX-5 loses its status as the “flagship” of the fleet: today the brand’s flagship car is the new CX-60, which will in turn be ousted by the seven-seater CX-80 SUV at the end of the year.

Aesthetically, only the light clusters, both front and rear, have been revised, now all with adaptive LEDs and a new white color has been added. On the other hand, the line of the CX-5 was already beautiful even in the previous versions, fully embracing the Kodo Design philosophy which sees the car as a sort of work of art and never separates form from functionality.

The new enginesThe Japanese company is among the few to still believe a lot in internal combustion engines and has no intention, at least at the moment, to get on the full electric bandwagon at any cost but has nevertheless convinced itself to introduce new hybrid engines on the new CX-5. The petrol engines proposed are in fact cutting-edge: two brilliant engines, 2.0-litre 165 HP and 2.5-litre 194 HP, combined with a 24 Volt electric motor to create the Mazda M Hybrid solution. The range is completed by the already well-known 2.2-litre twin turbine diesel, available in two power levels: 150 HP and 380 Nm of torque, both with front and all-wheel drive as well as with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or alternative with a power of 184 hp and 450 Nm, exclusively with all-wheel drive associated with the automatic gearbox. The mild hybrid powertrain (Mhev) represents the most conservative solution within the panorama of electrified vehicles. The main difference compared to the other two categories of hybrid (plug-in hybrid and full hybrid) lies in the fact that the electric motor is not capable of independently providing traction for the vehicle, but only acts as a support, to relieve the energy load of the vehicle. internal combustion engine and reduce consumption. Mazda has chosen to adopt a 24V lithium-ion battery, mounted between the wheels to minimize the impact on interior space and at the same time optimize weight distribution. The Japanese manufacturer’s hybrid solution is particularly effective: it’s true which in terms of performance adds only 6 hp, but the torque is a good 150 Nm which makes driving brilliant even at low revs, before the internal combustion engine revs up. Furthermore, to reduce consumption, the internal combustion engine is capable of deactivating two cylinders (no fuel is injected) when maximum thrust is not required (essentially when “sailing”). The result is declared fuel consumption of up to 6.5 l/100km (Wltp) for the 2-litre engine and 7.6 l/100km for the 2.5-litre one, with emissions of 146 g/km and 171 g/km.InteriorsInside the CX-5 is spacious, with a rational distribution of buttons and compartments. The steering wheel and front seats can be heated electrically in all versions and the infotainment system uses a central display measuring over 10 inches which has finally become touch-type, so as to allow simple use of Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which can now also be activated in wirelessly, while the phone is charging. In front of the driver we find a digital dashboard that displays different contents depending on the driving mode set, the head up display and a steering wheel full of controls – perhaps too many – for adjusting the driving assistance functions. The equipment of these varies according to the trim levels but is in any case truly complete: from the intelligent city braking system with pedestrian detection, to Lane Keeping, from Road Sign Recognition, to the particularly efficient one of Driver Fatigue. The road testAll Mazdas are characterized by a particularly high driving comfort, and the improvements brought to this 2023 CX-5 are clearly felt. I had the opportunity to drive the 2.5-litre mild hybrid version on the roads of northern Spain and I immediately perceived the maturity reached by this car: the “fine tuning” of the steering, suspension, gearbox and engine convey a feeling of extreme comfort and at the same time maximum control, with the additional thrust of the electric motor which intervenes above all in the initial acceleration phase, before the petrol engine reaches full speed. To these characteristics must be added the comfort given by the high driving position, the charm of the electrically opening roof (available as an option) and the high quality sound of the 10 Bose speakers, assisted by excellent acoustic insulation. Versions, trims and pricesThe customization and configuration possibilities of the Mazda CX-5 are so many that you risk getting lost, here they are summarized in a schematic way. It is possible to choose between the 2l mild hybrid petrol engine, with front or all-wheel drive, and the 2.5l one, available only with all-wheel drive; for both engines it is possible to choose between the manual gearbox and the 6-speed automatic one. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is only one, which can be configured with front or all-wheel drive and also in this case with manual or automatic transmission. Once the engine has been defined, it is possible to choose from four trim levels: Center Line, Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi, to which are added two special versions, Advantage and Newground. The Center Line trim level already has quite a wealth of equipment, which includes 19″ alloy wheels, Full Led headlights, parking sensors with video camera, navigator, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connection and safety systems such as rear lane control. The Exclusive Line trim adds the electric tailgate, the 10-speaker Bose audio system, LED matrix headlights and a more complete set of driver assistance systems. The Homura trim level is characterized by a sportier look, while the interiors are characterized by exclusive upholstery in black leather-suede fabric with red stitching. The Takumi trim level, the highest in the range, on the other hand offers interior upholstery in very soft nappa leather and real wood, in addition to the seats with electrical adjustment, also ventilated. The first of the two special versions, the Advantage, is based on the Center Line and adds functional and safety elements such as the electric tailgate and driver assistance systems, while the Newground, starting from the Advantage, is characterized by a more off-road look given by the underbody protections in satin silver. Ten are the colors available for the bodywork which now include the new Rhodium White Premium tint, a particularly bright pure white which adds to the ice white already available among the choices. The new CX-5 is already available in dealerships with a price starting from 36,700 euros, with Center Line equipment, 2-litre petrol engine, front-wheel drive and manual gearbox, up to 50,000 euros, necessary for the version with 184 HP 2.2-litre diesel engine , with all-wheel drive, automatic transmission and Takumi trim.