A truly unexpected success for the new Mazda flagship which has already achieved its first year objectives in just five months. In fact, the Roadshow of the new Mazda CX-60 Phev (Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle) has just ended with great success, which saw it protagonist in the official Mazda shows in 61 Italian cities and introduced itself to over 2,500 customers before the official launch. .

Since June 20, Mazda showrooms across the country have hosted closed-door events to preview the new Mazda CX-60, offering customers the chance to get to know all the details of the Hiroshima flagship live and experience it. exclusive in the name of Japanese excellence.

How is the Mazda CX-60

The new Mazda flagship is equipped with the brand’s first full hybrid plug-in powertrain and spearheads the European introduction of Phev models with a powertrain that combines a Skyactiv-G four-cylinder direct injection petrol engine with a large electric e-motor and a high-capacity battery making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. The CX-60 is based on Mazda’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture (Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture), which is designed to be compatible with the longitudinal arrangement of the mechanics of the front-engined, rear-wheel drive SUV and features numerous enhancements to provide a excellent road behavior. The positioning of the battery between the front and rear axles and as low as possible inside the body gives the SUV a particularly low center of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system, gives superior handling characteristics equal to the best cars in the premium segment. The CX-60 Phev features a full suite of advanced Mazda i-Activsense driver support safety technologies. In detail, the Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D Mhev Awd Homura is 474 cm long, 195 cm wide, 168 cm high with a boot from 570 to 1,726 liters. In version 3.3 e-Skyactiv D Mhev Awd Homura costs € 59,700 with a hybrid diesel engine of 3,283 cc (Euro 6d) capable of delivering a maximum power of 183 kW / 249 horsepower and a maximum torque of 550 Nm at 1,500 rpm. The traction is permanent integral. The tank has a capacity of 50 liters. CO2 emissions are 137 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h takes place in 7.4 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 219 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,860 kg.

Interesting facts for the CX-60

The new Mazda CX-60 Phev will be introduced in Italy and in most European markets in September 2022 but there are already numerous customers who have chosen it even before the launch. In just five months, the pre-sales of the Mazda SUV have in fact exceeded all targets for the year, with over 600 units ordered in Italy, 11,600 in Europe and 6,400 in Japan.

In addition to the Phev version, the CX-60 can also be ordered with the brand new 3.3-liter in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine, available in Mazda official shows starting January 2023.