The Cx-60 writes another chapter of Mazda’s highly detailed green strategy, as it brings the brand’s first plug-in hybrid model to the roads and a large new 3.3-liter mild-hybrid inline 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine. 48V. In the course of 2023, another 6-cylinder hybrid light but petrol and 3 liters will also arrive. The standard-bearer of this new section of Mazda’s road-map also introduces many other new solutions and technologies, among which stands out an architecture destined for many future large electrified and full-electric models.

Mazda Cx-60, closed-box success for the hybrid on tap e-Skyactiv G Phev

The all-wheel drive e-Skyactiv G Phev version arrives in dealerships in this period, but in Italy it has already received a good consensus, reaching the objectives (over 700 units) set for the first year in the five months of pre-sale. This phase was anticipated by a parade in the sixty-one Italian Mazda dealerships, where the Cx-60 was presented to target customers after tests carried out a few weeks earlier with pre-series specimens by some European media, including Il Sole 24. Hours. Therefore, tests of Cx-60 e-Skyactiv G Phev not yet fully aligned with all the parameters set by the project specifications.

Mazda Cx-60, how is the final version of the e-Skyactiv G Phev going

Thus, while outside Japan the Cx-60 was presented and sold in Hiroshima after the final finishing, production was started. In particular, the final tuning operation focused on the powertrain management electronics with 327 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque (it is the most powerful ever produced by Mazda) to better tune the dialogue between the four-cylinder petrol engine. 2.5 liters with 191 horsepower, the electric unit with 175 horsepower and the eight-speed automatic transmission. Which, for its part, is the first developed by Mazda and uses a multi-plate clutch and an electric generator / motor in place of the traditional torque converter. We tested the definitive version of the Cx-60 plug-in and found that the final calibration made it less noticeable when the car is full-hybrid or electric, obviously when there is enough energy in the battery. The latter is 17.8 kWh, promises zero emission mileage of around sixty kilometers and recharges from an 11 kW system in two and a half hours. The fluidity of the delivery together with the greater propensity of this Cx-60 to make the most of the thrust of the electrons also benefits the quiet running and, therefore, the general comfort. The time passed between pre-tests, pre-launch, production and arrival of the Cx-60 has not changed anything else in the new and bigger Mazda SUV, if not the list that under the pressure of what is happening around the world it has increased a little. Now prices range from 52,000 for the Prime Line version to 58,000 euros for Takumi, including the Exclusive Line and Homura.

Mazda Cx-60, the 48V hybrid turbodiesel is on sale in two versions

The Cx-60 e-Skyactiv DM Hybrid Boost 48V takes full advantage of the potential of Mazda’s latest architecture. In fact, the Cx-60 turbodiesel is offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. This system developed by the Japanese manufacturer continually distributes traction between the axles, but also gets to assign it completely only to the rear one. The two-wheel drive Cx-60 turbodiesel offers a power of 200 horsepower and is on sale at prices ranging from 50,000 to over 57,000 euros, while the AWD four-wheel drive list with 249 horsepower (power calibrated for Italy to avoid the tax of the superbollo) ranges from over 55,000 to 61,000 euros. In this case, however, the basis of the offer does not start from the Prime Line set-up, but then from the Exclusive Line passing from the Homura to the luxurious Takumi.