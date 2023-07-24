Mazda CX-60, The revenge of the diesel

Listen to the audio version of the article

The CX-60 represents the new flagship of the Japanese manufacturer, and is offered with two different engines: a full hybrid plug-in with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a mild hybrid equipped with the new e-Skyactiv diesel engine, with six cylinders in line and 3.3 litres. The latter uses cutting-edge engineering to provide extraordinarily low fuel consumption and emissions. This solution is an example of Mazda’s multi-solution approach, which in this case targets customers who want an efficient car for long-distance travel, without sacrificing power.

Elegant and imposing

The CX-60 is a rather imposing SUV, with a length of 4.8 meters and a width of 1.9 meters. The deeply sculpted front end and long nose/capped tail silhouette create a powerful yet dynamic structure, while also allowing for a decidedly spacious interior. The Takumi and Homura trim levels, the highest of the four available, further enhance the exterior appearance, for example by introducing 20″ wheels instead of 18″, and give this car an even more robust look and premium feel. The design of the headlights is also new: unlike its predecessors, the CX-60 features vertically developing lights and an L-shaped light signature.

An all-new diesel

The new generation 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D diesel in-line six-cylinder engine is available with two different power outputs: 200 HP and 254 HP (249 HP for the Italian market, so as to avoid the supercharge that applies beyond 251 HP). The less powerful engine of the two delivers 200 hp (147 kW) at 3,600-4,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. Combined with the 153 Nm of torque offered by the electric motor of the M Hybrid Boost system, they give the CX-60 acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 212 km/h. Despite these exceptional performances, the 200 HP CX-60 has an average consumption of just 5.0 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions below 130 g/km (on average a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine pollutes more than 140 g/km).

The more powerful version, delivering 249 HP (183 kW) at 3,750 rpm, instead develops a maximum torque of 550 Nm, and again in association with the electric motor, allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds with a top speed of 219 km/h. Average fuel consumption is 5.2-5.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions just 137-139 g/km. The secret of this particular efficiency lies in the Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition, a particularly advanced fuel injection advance system in the combustion chamber. To this must be added the help given by the 48-volt Mild Hybrid electric motor: when the engine is at low speed, the electric one reduces its load and is fed by the energy recovered during deceleration and braking, which is stored in a 0.33 kWh lithium-ion battery, housed in the vehicle floor. The overall result is a powertrain capable of offering a more brilliant response under acceleration, which contributes significantly to meeting Euro 7 emission standards, and increases thermal efficiency by over 40% in most of the regimes of use. All engines, including the petrol one, are combined with a new eight-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ AWD all-wheel drive system but can also be combined with rear-wheel drive only.

Interiors

The CX-60 is available in four different trims: the entry-level Prime-line, the intermediate Exclusive-line and the high-end Takumi and Homura trims. The elegant premium quality interior design of the Takumi version introduces the idea of ​​Kaichô, an element that mixes different materials and aspects such as maple wood, nappa leather and a reference to the art of bookbinding which was the inspiration for a truly elegant and original visible stitching on the dashboard. Human-centric technologies have been reimagined and refined to perfect the Jinba Ittai driving experience and to personalize the driver experience. Mazda’s innovative Driver Personalization System recognizes the occupant in the driver’s seat and automatically adjusts his surroundings: seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, head-up display, and even sound and climate settings, to suit his physique and personal preferences.