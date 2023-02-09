Home Business Mazda CX-60: the road test of the six-cylinder diesel SUV
Mazda CX-60: the road test of the six-cylinder diesel SUV

Engine: the 200 HP six-cylinder diesel

The engine range, in addition to the 327 HP Phev system and approximately 60 km of autonomy, is enriched by the new generation 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D Mhev six-cylinder in line with two power levels: 200 rear-wheel drive and, in arriving in March, the 249 hp all-wheel drive.

The 200hp version tested is equipped with M Hybrid Boost, Mazda’s 48V hybrid system. But the real novelty is the innovative advanced combustion technology Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition, with combustion chambers with egg-shaped piston crowns that divide the air-fuel mixture into two regions within the piston chamber, resulting in more efficient combustion over a wider range of engine speeds. The average consumption of just 5.0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions of just 128-130 g/km. The performances are not striking but still good for an SUV of that size (and weighing over 1800 kg): 0-100 km/h is covered in 7.4 seconds while the top speed is 219 km/h .

The propulsion system is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with multi-plate clutch and an electric generator/motor.

Safety: Numerous driver assistance systems

Advanced i-Activsense driving support safety technologies that deliver class-leading active safety performance and aim for a 5-star Euro Ncap safety rating. In addition, the new See-Through View monitors with a 360° view which improves visibility in the immediate vicinity when traveling at low speeds

Personalization: four trim levels plus other packages

The Mazda CX-60 is available in four different trim levels: the Prime-line is the entry-level one which already has a fair amount of equipment and, as you go up, we find the intermediate Exclusive-line and, at the top of the range, Takumi and Homura, plus rich and quality. The intermediate and top trim levels can be equipped with another four different optional packages: Driver Assistance, Convenience & Sound, Panoramic sunroof and Comfort.

