Unveiled the medium-sized Japanese SUV. After the CX-60 launched last year and primarily intended for the European and Japanese markets, Mazda presents the CX-90, a model that offers a significant evolution in terms of environmental performance and safety and greater driving pleasure. But that will be marketed mainly in North America.

Mazda CX-90: general characteristics

Mazda’s Large Product strategy envisages that the main markets where the CX-60 and CX-80 will be offered are Europe, Japan and other regions. While CX-70 and CX-90 will be destined primarily for North America and other regions.

The CX-90 is therefore a medium-large SUV developed to meet the demands of customers on the North American market.

Based on the “For the Voyage of Your Life” concept, the model has three rows of seats offering greater performance in terms of comfort, functionality and safety, making driving more fun and traveling more pleasant with many friends and family. This new Summit model will debut this spring in the United States.

Mazda CX-90: “Kodo” style and unmistakable

The CX-90’s design expresses a feeling of vitality that has its roots in Mazda’s well-known Kodo “Soul of Motion” design. The concept of subtraction, also defined as “less is more”, gives rise to a simple form and creates dynamic and impressive proportions. The interior is an expression of Japanese aesthetics in every aspect, which combines the dynamism of light and natural materials in an orderly and elegant space.