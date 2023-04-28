Mazda extends warranty to six years and eight for electrified vehicles

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mazda defies time and extends the warranty across the range to six years or 150,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) for cars sold after April 1, 2023, with the aim of improving even more customers’ experience with their products and services.

Kaizen: the Japanese philosophy to ensure quality

For Mazda, the quality of its products is synonymous with safety and reliability over time, thanks to its human-centric design, technological solutions, carefully chosen materials and the craftsmanship of its Takumi. Therefore, the warranty extended to six years or 150,000 km, compared to the previous one of three years or 100,000 km, once again confirms the application of the brand’s continuous improvement process, daughter of the Japanese philosophy Kaizen declined in ensuring the quality of its car.

The warranty offered, in fact, provides for total coverage of any material or manufacturing defect and the manufacturer assumes the burden of the cost of repairing or replacing the components concerned, with the sole exclusion of parts subject to wear. This warranty is free of charge and, if the vehicle is resold within six years or 150,000 km from the date of first registration, it will apply to the next owner for the remaining warranty period or mileage.

Electrified vehicles: an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty

For Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phev), Mazda provides an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery. In addition, Mazda’s vehicle warranty is as always complemented by a 12-year anti-perforation warranty and a 3-year paint and surface corrosion warranty.