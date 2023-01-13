Listen to the audio version of the article

To offer a version with greater range than the electric version of the Mx-30 compact crossover, Mazda fishes out and updates the Wankel rotary engine to create the R-Ev plug-in hybrid version. The new version of the MX-30 does not use the Wankel to move the wheels but to generate current to feed the electric motor, which remains the only traction on this MX-30.

Mazda Mx-30 e-Skyactiv R-Ev, turns and turns is the Wankel that creates electricity

The R-Ev, which is aesthetically recognizable from the battery-powered Mx-30 only by the writing on the tailgate and the badge on the front fenders, is a variation of the Mx-30 theme designed since the gestation of this model and has specific characteristics. In particular, the power of the electric powertrain is 170 instead of 145 horsepower while the torque is 260 instead of 271 Nm and the lithium-ion battery has a capacity that drops from 35.5 to 17.8 kWh, reducing range in purely electric mode from 200 to 85 kilometres. After this milestone, the Mx-30 R-Ev continues to move only driven by electrons thanks to the rotary petrol engine, placed inside the bonnet next to the electric one. The 830 cc Wankel direct injection single-rotor with 74 horsepower and 116 Nm of torque is powered by the 50 liters of petrol contained in the tank of this Mx-30.

Having traced the identikit of the powertrain, it must be said that the system that drives this Mazda aims both to ensure the possibility of tackling any type of journey without fears of mind and to offer a zero-emission range suitable both for short-distance daily commuting range as regards exclusively urban use at least for a couple of days. In fact, in this condition the average daily distance taken as a reference by all the manufacturers is 40 kilometers and according to the manufacturer, the R-Ev can cover 110 kilometers in traffic without burning a drop of petrol. The Mx-30 R-Ev reaches 140 per hour and reaches 100 per hour in 9″1, with an electricity consumption of 17.5 kWh per 100 kilometers and 1 liter of petrol for the same distance, in this case emitting 21 g/100 km of CO2. Both values ​​are not approved, but Mazda specifies that it is reasonable to assume that with a charged battery and a full tank of petrol, the overall range of the Mx-30 R-Ev could be around 800 kilometres. The battery can be recharged in alternating current in an hour and a half with 7.2 kW systems and in 50 minutes with 11 kW columns, as well as in direct current in less than half an hour.

Mazda Mx-30 e-Skyactiv R-Ev, the Wankel does not affect comfort and, tomorrow, could be fueled by hydrogen

Contrary to what one might think, the Wnakel engine is making a comeback at Mazda not for sentimental reasons, or rather because in the past it drove the Rx-7 and Rx-8 sports cars and brought the 787B to victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1971 nor because he was the standard-bearer of the brand’s design creativity even if, to tell the truth, in its previous life it was not a point of reference in terms of reliability and efficiency. The Wankel returns after a beautiful reinterpretation that eliminates the flaws of the past while accentuating its constitutional silence and operation practically free from vibrations. Therefore, with a disposition suited to the comfort standard of an electric car. But that is not all. In fact, even if for now at Mazda no one is unbalanced, there could be a long-term vision to inspire this choice. Indeed, the Wankel engine is omnivorous and can be fueled without complex modifications with hydrogen, as Mazda itself already demonstrated in 2003 with the Rx-8 Hydrogen. Of course, this possibility is currently conditioned by the refueling network which is non-existent everywhere, but the hydrogen route is now followed by all automotive groups and, inevitably, sooner or later it will also bring specific infrastructures to the scene.

Mazda Mx-30 e-Skyactiv R-Ev, pawn of the new electrification road-map

The Wankel, therefore, could become a pillar of Mazda’s renewed green strategic plan up to 2030. In detail, the plan which also concerns carbon neutrality by 2050 provides for new battery-powered models in the next two years, the implementation and the diversification of electrification technologies by 2027, the acceleration of the launch of many full-electric cars, partnerships for the development and production of high-efficiency electric motors and, finally, the creation of dedicated procurement facilities .