Mazda MX-30 R-EV, the return of the Wankel: now recharge your batteries. The road test

Listen to the audio version of the article

Call it a plug-in hybrid. The new Mazda MX-30 R-EV is approved as a rechargeable hybrid but in reality the combustion engine (the legendary Wankel that the Hiroshima company has stubbornly made into one of its icons) never intervenes in traction, entrusted solely to the electric motor.

We tested it on the road to understand its dynamic operation and the first driving sensations.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV: photo of the electric crossover with rotary engine

Photogallery9 foto

View

Kodo Design: a must that doesn’t change

Aesthetically there are no changes compared to the electric version, 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,555 mm high and with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm. The car can accommodate up to five people on board and has five doors. A curious feature of this model is that the rear doors open against the wind and, for practicality’s sake, they only open after opening the front ones.

The boot capacity is 350 liters (332 liters with the Bose system) with the backrest of the rear seat raised while it increases to 1,155 liters (1,137 liters with the Bose system) by lowering the rear backrest.

Technical features

The peculiarity of the MX-30 R-EV is that it combines multiple technologies in the same product: an electric motor and a Wankel rotary unit. The system works thanks to the 75 hp thermal engine which creates energy for the 17.8 kWh lithium ion battery which supplies energy to the 170 hp (125 kW) electric motor. The battery allows you to travel about 85 km while combining this with the capacity of the tank the autonomy reaches the declared 680 km (WLTP approval cycle).

The driver can choose between three driving modes: EV, Normal and Charge. These differ in the degree of intrusiveness of the Wankel engine: in the first it is off, in the second it only comes on when the battery charge drops below 40%/45% while in the third it is always on to create energy. The transition between modes is not noticeable in driving, the only flaw is the noise of the rotary engine when it comes into action.

Performance is not scorching, especially when starting from a standing start: 0-100 km/h is covered in 9.1 seconds and it reaches a top speed of 140 km/h (electronically limited).

Performance is obviously also subordinated to the overall mass of the car which is equal to 2,251 kg.

Recharging or refueling: two possibilities to reach 680 km

The plug-in hybrid approval of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV brings with it the possibility of both recharging the car in AC at 11 kW and DC up to 36 kW and refueling thanks to the petrol tank which holds up to 50 litres. The total autonomy is approximately 680 kilometres, according to the WLTP approval cycle.

While looking at the charging times of the 17.8 kWh battery, it takes about 50 minutes to go from 20 to 80% in 11 kW AC while in 36 kW DC it is halved to 25 minutes.

Mazda technicians opted for a small battery (the electric version has a 35.5 kWh accumulator) given the presence of the combustion engine which acts as a range extender. The 17.6 kWh guarantee a range of approximately 85 km.

Sustainable and well-kept interiors

In the interior we find the classic Mazda canons with the predominance of Jinba Ittai and the widespread use of sustainable materials, including some cork details.

The seats are comfortable, the driver has a rather raised position and can count on a head-up display and 7-inch digital instrumentation, both as standard. The latter seems almost analogue and now a little outdated compared to the competition which increasingly opts for large, digital screens without references to analogue. Furthermore, another element of improvement (already present at Mazda) is the 8.8-inch central screen (standard) which is not yet touch but is managed via a knob on the central tunnel.

There are two USB sockets on board which, unlike the competitors, are not USB-C.

Road test

Overall, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV was found to be pleasant to drive and with a remarkable level of equipment. The attention to materials and details is typical of the Japanese brand even if we would have thought of greater acoustic comfort when the combustion engine comes into action but, it should also be considered that it is more audible because it goes from almost to zero of the electric to that of the rotary engine.

Two special versions dedicated to this new engine are available, the Advantage and the Edition R.

The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of October while the list price starts from around 40 thousand euros.