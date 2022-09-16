Listen to the audio version of the article

Essential. In over thirty years the Mazda MX-5 (aka Miata dai) has won over millions of fans around the world becoming the most popular spider in the world with 1.1 million units sold. The fourth generation stands out for its Kodo design, rear-wheel drive, low weight and 184 hp petrol engine.

The fourth generation of the Miata



The fourth generation arrived in 2014. Recognizable by the frame numbering starting with ND (the previous generations are NA, NB and NC) and by the unique and elegant style from the Hiroshima house: the Kodo Design (soul of motion), defined as the maximum expression of Japanese aesthetics in always creating something new and unique. The fourth generation is also characterized by a weight less than 100 kg compared to the previous NC (the third generation) and with the absolute lowest center of gravity.

Furthermore, the ND enhances the reactivity and agility, as well as the perfect riding position that is defined Jinba Ittai, or in the Japanese tradition it is the relationship between “horse and rider as one”, which in this case is translated into the relationship between the car and the driver. These are characteristics that have always made the MX-5 the essence of driving pleasure.

The car is available both with the top that can be opened manually with a simple gesture and with a retractable hard top (RF) that opens and closes electrically in just 13 seconds even when traveling at a speed of less than 10 km / h.

New in MY2022



Some new features are introduced in Model Year 2022, including the Platinum Quartz Metallic tint that combines a silky white finish with a quartz-like translucency. The terracotta interior is also new, featuring high quality Nappa leather with a bright color and smooth to the touch. Finally, for the roadster version, the hood is now also available in dark blue.