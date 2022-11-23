Listen to the audio version of the article

The Hiroshima company updates the medium-term strategic plan and the management policy up to 2030. Carbon neutrality in all activities by 2050 is also among the objectives.

The changing environment in which automotive manufacturers operate requires a high degree of flexibility. For this, Mazda has updated its plan towards 2030 divided into three phases in which lithium-ion models are at the center: acceleration towards electrification, transition and strategic partnerships for highly efficient production technology.

The first stage: acceleration towards electrification

Starting today and continuing through 2024, Mazda will focus on achieving greater resilience to changes in the environment, focusing on strengthening its technology development, supply chains and cost reduction efforts. During this period, the Japanese company will continue to accelerate the electrification of its cars, launching attractive products that meet the regulations of the different markets in which it is present. As far as Europe is concerned, we highlight the success of the Mazda MX-30 Bev, the incredible sales results of the recently launched Mazda CX-60 Phev with over 20,000 units sold, the arrival next year of the Mazda MX- 30 E-ev (with the legendary Mazda rotary engine that acts as an extended range for recharging the batteries) as well as other future electrified products, including the Mazda CX-80 with three rows of seats.

The second stage – transition to electrification

From 2025 to 2027, as regulations become more stringent, especially in Europe, Mazda will continue to build the components of its lineup needed for the transition to electrification. This will include both the refinement and use of multiple electrification and manufacturing technologies as well as the global rollout of new lithium-ion electric vehicles.

Phase Three: Early BEV launches and strategic partnerships

The transition will be completed during the third phase which will end in 2030. The Japanese manufacturer will make the transition to electrification through partnerships in different areas. In fact, the Hiroshima-based company has already announced a collaboration agreement for the development and production of high-efficiency electric propulsion systems together with its partners.

The first step, by 2030, is the electrification of the entire range: Mazda has entered into a joint venture company to develop highly efficient production technology and establish a production and procurement structure for groups of electric propulsion.

Management also announced that it has concluded a joint development agreement for the development of inverters (including silicon carbide semiconductors) and that it has entered into a joint development agreement for advanced technologies for electric motors, as well as establishing a joint venture venture together with two partner companies to acquire and develop electric motor technology.

In addition to its current suppliers, Mazda recently entered into an agreement with Envision for the procurement of batteries for the production of electric vehicles in Japan. In the medium term, as Mazda launches more battery-electric models, it will consider investing in battery production.