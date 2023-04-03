“After three consecutive months of reduction of Treasury liquid assets, their replenishment will contribute to a sharp increase in public debt in February“. This is what it estimates Mazziero Research that sees close a new historic record for Italian public debt at 2,786 billionwith growth that would continue month after month at least until June.

The debt bar should thus rise to 2,786 billion, marking a new historical record. But not only that, from this level it should gradually rise until June to values ​​that are estimated between 2,807 and 2,836 billion. In this sense, the graph below shows the official data published by the Bank of Italy with a red line, and continues in gray with the values ​​estimated by Mazziero Research.

We remind you that the next official data on public debt will be published on April 15, 2023.

This enormous amount of debt must be continuously financed by new government bond issues with yields very distant from those of a year ago and which are constantly above 4% for the ten-year BTP, warns Maurizio Mazziero.

As can be seen from the graph above, the last issue at the end of March was placed at 4.12%, slightly down from 4.28% and 4.34% respectively in January and February.

“However, at the same time we have to consider that that 4.12% comes from a clearing price above the par at a price of 102.59, against a nominal of 100.”

“The coupons that will be paid over the ten years from now to maturity will be equal to 4.40% per annum, which means that even if interest rates were to drop, the costs of this issue, and of those launched recently, they will be a burden that will stay with us for a long time.”

Interest expenditure rises

The final effect is clearly visible in interest expenditure, which rose from 63.7 billion in 2021 to 83.2 billion in 2022, with a leap that is close to 20 billion in just one year.

“This increased expense will not only concern the past, but will be repeated by increasing costs even more as the expiring government bonds are renewed, up to the complete replacement of the working capital which currently travels on an average life of 7 years”.

Surely the higher yields on government bonds make the investor happy, but at the same time the relative costs subtract precious resources for making investments and building the infrastructures to renew the country.

In the meantime… the impossibility of completing the PNRR projects is being discussed.

It’s Italy, honey!

Inflation is down but core worries

The graph above shows with the blue histograms the trend of the trend inflation (on an annual basis) of consumer prices (NIC index) relating to all goods, while the red bars indicate inflation called the underlying component which excludes energy and food goods (also called Core); while the green line and the relative values ​​show how much of the underlying component determines general inflation.

As can be seen, the core component is continuously increasing and has exceeded 80%a sign that by now theinflation has penetrated almost all goods and it is only the reduction of energy goods, to a large extent, and of food, to a lesser extent, which determines the drop in the general index.

This difference in behavior between headline and core inflation is even more evident in the graph below which shows quarterly inflation (month on month) and it can be noted that the general index has recorded a negative value (reduction in prices) while the core component maintains a moderate progress.

“The analysis of the alternation of these values ​​allows us to estimate for the month of April a general inflation on an annual basis that could stabilize, while the value of the underlying component could begin to decrease for the first time”.

Rating on Italy

In the second half of April they should decide on the Italian rating Standard&Poor’s (BBB Positivo) e DBRS (BBB high Stabile). The graph shows the different evaluations between the various agencies, while the calendar up to the end of the year is shown below.