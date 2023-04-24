McDonald’s: 8 surprising facts – Business Insider

McDonald’s hamburgers are famous, but you might not know these fun facts. Getty Images / picture alliance / Kontributor

The first McDonald’s restaurant, before becoming the current chain, wasn’t primarily a burger joint

McDonald’s Corporation founder and chairman Ray Kroc stands outside one of his franchised locations with a hamburger and a drink in hand. Bettman/Getty Images

In 1954, future McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, a salesman of Multimixer milkshake machines, came across a small restaurant in San Bernardino, California, run by the McDonald brothers.

The very first McDonald’s Bar-BQ menu was extensive and its most famous offering was hot dogs. In 1948, however, the McDonald brothers changed the concept and turned the restaurant into a burger restaurant. They reduced the range to just nine items: hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sodas, milk, coffee, potato chips and a piece of cake.

In 1949, potato chips were replaced with french fries and McDonald’s began selling milkshakes.

Thanks to the restaurant’s self-service counter, there was no need for waiters or waitresses. The burgers were cooked in advance, wrapped in paper and kept warm under a heat lamp, allowing customers to get their food in record time.

Amazed by the restaurant’s efficiency, Kroc wanted to join. He became McDonald’s first franchise representative.

In 1948, you could get a McDonald’s burger for the equivalent of 13 cents

The sign reads “Speedee,” McDonald’s original chef logo. David McNew/Getty Images

In the original McDonald’s locations, before Ray Kroc revolutionized the company and founded what we know today as McDonald’s in 1955, a burger cost the equivalent of just 13 cents.

McDonald’s has reportedly sold hundreds of billions of burgers over the years of its existence

An employee prepares food. Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency / Kontributor

From the beginning, McDonald’s has advertised the sale of its burgers in its advertising. In 1955, McDonald’s claimed to have sold more than 15 million burgers — that was just seven years after the McDonald brothers closed their grill stand and reopened as a burger shop.

Today it is estimated that McDonald’s has served billions upon billions of burgers. The Wall Street Journal estimates that the chain sold its 300 billionth burger in 2013.

The first Big Mac sold for the equivalent of 40 cents

Product shot of a McDonald’s Big Mac hamburger in 1977. Henry Groskinsky/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

The first Big Mac-style sandwich was created in 1967 by owner-operator Jim Delligatti of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t rolled out nationwide until 1968. It contained two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame bun.

Esther Glickstein Rose, a 21-year-old secretary in the company’s advertising department, came up with the idea for the Big Mac name in 1967.

A menu with Big Mac, French fries and Coca-Cola. Getty Images / NurPhoto / Kontributor

According to the Associated Press, executives and other employees laughed at the name at the time. However, it persisted and became “one of the most recognizable product names of all time”.

It wasn’t until 1985 that McDonald’s Corp. finally revealed that Rose invented the name.

McDonald’s sells about 75 hamburgers per second

A McDonald’s employee handing the bag of food to a customer. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

According to USA Today, the company sold about 75 burgers per second in 2013, or 4,500 burgers per minute.

A plain McDonald’s hamburger can be a good source of protein

A McDonald’s hamburger. Getty Images / NurPhoto / Kontributor

According to McDonald’s nutritional information for a hamburger, it contains 25 percent of the daily protein requirement. While McDonald’s foods aren’t necessarily healthy in general, there are some menu items that are healthier than others, in moderation.

“The plain burger is only 250 calories,” nutritionist Bonnie Taub-Dix told Taste of Home in 2019. “Plus, the sodium content is relatively low compared to other menu items.”

The first Happy Meal, which included a hamburger, small fries, and a small sundae, was called Menu Ronald

A McDonald’s Happy Meal with a Star Wars toy. KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images

The original idea for the Happy Meal is said to have come from a McDonald’s employee in Guatemala named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño. Fernández de Cofiño developed the offer for the children who visited her restaurant.

In 1979, McDonald’s launched its first Happy Meal nationwide. The first meal had a circus theme. McDonald’s advertising manager Bob Bernstein came up with the idea of ​​replacing the small sundae with a plastic toy.

In 2021, McDonald’s announced the chain would begin banning plastic toys from its Happy Meals to become more environmentally conscious.

“Making our toys from renewable, recycled or certified materials will result in that [im Vergleich zu 2018] approximately 90 percent of the fossil fuel-based plastic used in Happy Meal toys is reduced,” the company said in a statement.

