McDonald’s is the undisputed king of the fast food market in Germany. However, the US chain Five Guys is also a newcomer. Their selling point: Customers pay a basic price for their burger and can choose the toppings themselves. Business Insider did the comparison, recreating a McDonald’s classic at Five Guys. Conclusion: Five Guys is a bit more expensive, but has a lot more to offer in terms of taste.

McDonald’s has been the undisputed king of the German fast food market for years. The chain makes around 3.5 times as much sales in Germany as its main competitor Burger King. However, a new player has been creeping into the ranking of fast food kings for several years: the burger and milkshake chain Five Guys.

Their twist: Customers buy either a hamburger, cheeseburger, or cheeseburger with bacon and can then choose as many additional toppings as they like. And without paying any extra for it. The same applies to milkshakes and hot dogs. In addition, Five Guys does not position itself in the discounter segment like its big competitors – but as a mix of fast food chain and quality burger restaurant.

Of course, sales in Germany can’t even come close to keeping up with McDonald’s or Burger King. In around five and a half years, the company has opened 35 branches in Germany. It’s still a David versus Goliath. Nevertheless, there is reason enough for a comparison: can Five Guys burgers keep up with McDonald’s – or vice versa? And who is ultimately cheaper?

McDonald’s: Hamburger Royal TS moves into the burger comparison

The second question is superfluous just by looking at the menu. Yes, when it comes to low-priced offerings, McDonald’s is unassailable. After all, a hamburger costs less than two euros. But Five Guys isn’t even aiming for this price range. So I decided to recreate and compare a mid-priced burger at McDonald’s, the Hamburger Royal TS, at Five Guys.

So I first went to McDonald’s and bought a Hamburger Royal TS. TS stands for tomato and lettuce, and it also has a slice of cheese on it. Why it isn’t called Cheeseburger Royal TS hasn’t been clear to me for years.

A menu for only 8.99 euros – with two portions of fries, burger and mayonnaise. Business Inisder

Menu at McDonald’s already for 8.99 euros

Be that as it may, at McDonald’s the large menu with two side dishes – i.e. fries and a drink or two fries – costs a total of 8.99 euros. I really don’t need to say much about the taste. After all, it’s the same everywhere at McDonald’s. The only question is how much sauce the staff used and how fresh the fries are.

Quickly flattened: The Hamburger Royal TS from McDonald’s. Business Insider

Spoilers: unfortunately sloppy. The lettuce also always looks a little sad in the thin, slightly dried strips. I also ordered curly fries – they feel even greasy, but they always taste a little crispier and spicier.

Five Guys: More creative freedom – and higher prices

Of course I take a lot with me, because then it’s a few streets further to the Five Guys branch. The chain doesn’t have a logo as recognizable as McDonald’s or Burger King. In general, the establishment of the branches is more the branding – with the white and red tiles on the walls and floor and the stacked peanut sacks.

There is also no economy menu like McDonald’s. In my case, the basic burger is the cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and mayo as toppings. And I can’t resist the fried onions, although they don’t quite match the Royal TS. But: Five Guys has an advantage here. I could have any topping for the same price, be it mustard, ketchup, grilled mushrooms or jalapeños. At McDonald’s, some of these ingredients would be reserved for the signature burgers.

I also get the order promptly, however: I don’t feel so good after the McDonald’s menu and decide to take the inconspicuous paper bag home with me. But before that, I throw myself a quick fries, which are crispy and hot, like fresh out of the deep fryer.

12.75 euros for burger and fries at Five Guys

There’s something more under the hood at Five Guys. Business Insider

But the price was tough: I paid 12.75 for both. The burger alone cost 8.50 euros – almost as much as the entire menu at McDonalds. I have to say that the Five Guys Burger is clearly ahead in terms of taste. Even if it doesn’t look like it after transport. The mayo is spicier, the lettuce tastes fresh and doesn’t come out in the sad dry shreds.

The meat also tastes more like a real burger patty than at McDonald’s. Or anything at all. And finally, there are the grilled onions with a little kick.

A portion of fries at Five Guys is expensive – but big. Mine had a good third more content than the large portion at McDonald’s. Business Insider

The fries cost 4.25 euros, but I also have a lot more than with a large portion from McDonald’s. And with the Cajun spice in particular, they are in no way inferior to McDonald’s curly fries. On the contrary: They taste much more like potatoes.

All in all, this means: almost four euros extra for Five Guys – but also much better taste. It’s definitely worth it to me. Especially since I can also recreate more expensive (beef) burgers from McDonald’s – or simply combine as many of the toppings as possible. The burger also looks much more valuable. And if you share the really big portion of fries that is declared as “little” with a friend, you could get away with a good ten euros at Five Guys. In terms of price, that would be almost at the level of McDonald’s high-end burgers.