McDonald's beats earnings estimates and even defies inflation. Title on the rise after accounts

McDonald’s beats earnings estimates and even defies inflation. Title on the rise after accounts

American fast food giant McDonald’s announced it closed the first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EPS of $2.63, higher than the $2.33 per share expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

McDonald’s revenue rose to $5.9 billion, above the $5.59 billion forecast.

McDonald’s has announced that traffic to its US restaurants has risen for the third consecutive quarter, despite inflation, which has forced the giant to raise the prices of its menus.

The stock rises 0.74% in premarket on Wall Street.

