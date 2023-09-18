McDonald’s Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Nostalgic Offer: Double Cheeseburger for Just 50 Cents

McDonald’s Brings Back 1982 Prices with 50 Cent Double Cheeseburger Offer

In a nostalgic nod to the past, McDonald’s is offering its classic double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on September 18, National Cheeseburger Day. This one-day promotion is available exclusively through the McDonald’s app for either in-store pickup or home delivery.

The 50-cent price tag is a stark contrast to the current cost of the burger, which is approximately $2. Back in 1982, a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s actually did cost 50 cents, making this promotion a trip down memory lane for many customers.

McDonald’s has been actively courting nostalgia as a way to attract customers, particularly adults who want to relive their childhood memories. Last year, the fast food chain introduced “Happy Meals for adults” with toys featuring classic characters like the Hamburglar and Grimace. A viral campaign featuring Grimace boosted same-day sales by nearly 12% between April and June.

“We took the nostalgic experience of celebrating birthdays at McDonald’s and packaged it for a new generation,” said CFO Ian Borden, highlighting the success of the promotion.

CEO Chris Kempczinski even hinted at the possibility of launching a new restaurant concept inspired by McDonaldland’s CosMc character, solidifying the company’s emphasis on nostalgia.

As National Cheeseburger Day approaches, it is worth noting how integral the cheeseburger is to American cuisine. Since its creation in 1955, the cheeseburger with its juicy meat, melted cheese, bread, and sauces has become a beloved staple of fast food menus worldwide. September 18 has become a day for burger lovers to pay homage to this iconic American dish.

The Double Cheeseburger, with its 450 calories, has been a menu staple at McDonald’s since the early 1960s. It features two 100% pure beef patties seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper, garnished with pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and two melted slices of American cheese.

For those wondering, the difference between the McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger lies in the extra slice of American cheese that comes with the latter. With its unchanged recipe over the decades, the Double Cheeseburger has cemented its status as one of McDonald’s most iconic burgers.

With the 50-cent promotion, McDonald’s is sure to attract customers eager to relive the prices of yesteryear, if only for a day. September 18 not only commemorates National Cheeseburger Day but also celebrates the enduring cultural significance of the cheeseburger in American culinary history.

