The Russian McDonald’s substitute “Vkusno und Tochka” opened a year ago. Unable to sell iconic McDonald’s products like the Big Mac, the chain has instead developed substitutes. Its CEO told Reuters that two million customers a day visit the Russian version of McDonald’s.

A year after the opening of the Russian McDonalds-Ersatz, the owner says he already serves two million customers a day. The country has one estimated population by around 142 million people.

“Vkusno und tochka”, which translates as “yummy and ready”, has taken over most Russian McDonald’s restaurants after the Burger-Giant after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had withdrawn from the country. The first locations with the new menu, logo and name were opened in June 2022.

Alexander Govor, the Russian businessman who bought the former McDonalds locations, explained at Reuterssaid the new company is opening restaurants a little faster than planned and hopes to have more than 900 by the end of the year.

The company previously said it wanted all 850 former McDonalds locations until the end of summer 2022 reopen and reach 1000 stores across Russia within the company’s first five years.

No original McDonalds products, but copies

Vkusno and tochka is not able to become iconic McDonalds menu items like the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and McFlurry, but that hasn’t stopped the company from coming up with substitutes, including fish burgers, chocolate-covered ice cream and the “Big Hit,” a Big Mac substitute with two beef patties. Lettuce, cucumber, cheese and their own special sauce.

Most of the menu is made with the same ingredients and equipment as in McDonald’s days.

CEO Oleg Paroev said that Vkusno and yochka sold 120,000 burgers on the opening day, which is more than any other day in McDonald’s Russia history.

Vkusno and yochka: Brazen copy or independent company? Tian Bing/China News Service via Getty Images

But customers are divided on how good the new menu tastes, reports Reuters.

“For me the quality hasn’t deteriorated, I really like it,” said one customer, “the taste, the quality, I like everything.”

However, another customer said that Vkusno and tochka did not successfully replace McDonalds: “The taste has changed, at least the fries,” he said.

When the “Big Hit”, the Russian variant of the Big Mac, first came onto the market, said a customer told Reuters that it was “100 percent” better and the sauce was “tastier,” while another said the bun was “worse” and falling apart when diners try to eat it.

Not all guests are satisfied with the McDonalds clone

The rushed opening of Vkusno and Tochka last summer appeared to be somewhat haphazard as there were a number of operational problems. Some products have been sold in plain white or brown packaging, the staff served customers the old McDonald’s sauce packs but had scribbled away the logo with a pen, there weren’t enough french fries, and Coca-Cola was removed from the menu. Some guests also claimed that theirs moldy burgers and stale sauces were served.

A reporter who visited the former McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Moscow last summer for Business Insider, said the fries looked “a little sadder, less salty and less crispy.”than she expected: “The new ‘fake’ Russian McDonalds may look much the same, but much of the flavor and fun is gone — as is Ronald McDonald himself,” she wrote.

