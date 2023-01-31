McDonald’s has announced that it has concluded the fourth quarter

with net income of $1.9 billion, or $2.59 per share, up from $1.64 billion, or $2.18 per share, in the prior year period.

Earnings per share beat consensus expectations of $2.45.

McDonald’s revenue was $5.93 billion, down 1% year over year, better than an estimated $5.68 billion. The same turnover rose by 5% excluding changes in exchange rates.

Globally, the comparative sales of the American giant

they rose 12.6% in the fourth quarter on the back of strong sales in US stores.

In the USA, the growth of comparative sales was in fact equal to +10.3%, beyond the +8.1% expected by the analysts interviewed by StreetAccount.

McDonald’s traffic has increased, as many Americans, tormented by inflation anxiety, have decided to opt more for fast food chains than restaurants.