McDonalds Great Britain: Serious employee allegations – Business Insider

A McDonald's sign in the Blackwater shopping center in the English town of Farnborough.

A five-month BBC research paints a picture of a toxic work culture at McDonald’s in the UK.

More than 100 current and former employees have spoken out about allegations of harassment, sexual assault, racism and homophobia.

McDonald’s in the UK has apologized and said it will investigate the allegations

The allegations range from harassment and sexual assault to racism and homophobia: an explosive one BBC-Articleswhich draws on allegations by more than 100 current and former McDonald’s employees in the UK, paints a picture of a toxic work culture at the fast-food giant.

In many cases, managers were to blame for the incidents, current and former employees told the BBC. Employees as young as 16 reported having been sexually harassed at work.

A manager is said to have tried to urge new 16-year-old female employees to have sex

The list of incidents uncovered by the BBC during its five-month investigation is long: a restaurant manager is said to have suggested sexual activity to a 16-year-old male employee in exchange for vapes (e-cigarettes). Another manager is said to have tried to pressure new 16-year-old female employees to have sex. In addition, male managers and team members are said to have placed bets at a restaurant in Wales on who would be the first to sleep with a new employee.

A former McDonald’s employee also told the BBC that an executive at the restaurant choked her and grabbed her bottom when she was 17. Separately, a shift manager is said to have sent her sexually explicit photos.

Another employee told the BBC she had no choice but to quit her job. The reason: a male colleague is said to have hit her on the buttocks at the age of 19 that caused a bruise. The incident was caught on camera and she reported it to her manager, but she still had to work with the colleague, she said.

“When you work at McDonald’s, you expect to be harassed,” says one ex-employee

“When you work at McDonald’s you expect to be harassed,” a former employee told the BBC. Some young employees also said they constantly feel judged by their looks and are being forced by their bosses to wear uniforms that are too tight for them.

“There’s a saying at McDonald’s: ‘Boobs to the register’ – boys in the kitchen, girls on the counter,” an employee told the BBC. “The idea is to put attractive people in the front.

Incidents of racism have also been reported to the BBC

The BBC reported that it had also received allegations of racism. For example, an employee racially abused a 17-year-old employee and said he wanted to make a “black and white” baby with her.

Some employees said that when managers reported the incidents, they were simply reassigned to another restaurant in the same franchise network. Some said they didn’t complain because they feared their shifts would be cut.

In a statement obtained by Business Insider, Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said that every employee at the company “deserves to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace.” any kind of harassment,” he said. “There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologize,” he continued.

Macrow added that McDonald’s UK will investigate all allegations. “Any proven violations of our code of conduct will be subject to the strictest sanctions we can legally impose, up to and including dismissal,” he said.

