McDonald’s is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of an exclusive promotion called NavidApp, available only through the restaurant’s mobile application. The promotion, designed to attract customers and spread holiday cheer, offers a special menu and a seasonal toy for kids.

The marketing strategy behind the promotion includes offering a not-so-special burger, an extra dish from the menu, and a giveaway when customers purchase the ChristmasApp. The NavidApp promotion promises to provide a unique and festive experience for McDonald’s customers this holiday season.

So, what exactly is the ChristmasApp? The promotion, which kicked off on December 5th, includes a medium quarter-pound McTrio, 10 Nuggets, and a collectible glass with the purchase of a drink. Priced at 218 pesos, the promotion is available for a limited time, as stated by the restaurant in its application.

To take advantage of the promotion, customers can simply download the McDonald’s app from the App Store or Google Play, choose their desired items, and customize their order with flavors and sauces. It’s a simple and convenient way to enjoy the festive menu offerings this holiday season.

In addition to the NavidApp promotion, McDonald’s continues to expand its presence in the global market. With over 13.6 thousand restaurants in the USA and nearly 400 restaurants in Mexico, the fast-food giant remains a leader in the industry. The company also provides job opportunities, with employees earning an average salary of 900 pesos per week as Maintenance Assistants and up to 2,739 pesos per week for managers, according to job matching platform Indeed.

McDonald’s NavidApp is a great way to celebrate the holiday season with delicious and festive menu options. Download the app and enjoy this limited-time promotion today!

