McDonald’s Introduces CosMc’s: A New Small-Format Franchise Focused on Refreshing Drinks and Unexpected Flavors

McDonald’s to Open First CosMc’s Small-Format Location in Bolingbrook, Illinois

New York – Fast-food giant McDonald’s is set to open its first CosMc’s pilot location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, this month. The small-format franchise will focus on “refreshing” drinks with slightly different flavor combinations, as announced by the chain on its website.

The CosMc’s stores will be dedicated to “drink exploration” and will offer “bold and unexpected” flavors with vibrant colors. Among the drinks that will be sold at CosMc’s are a green tea lemonade, blueberry lemonade, and even a Mexican churro iced coffee.

In addition to unique beverages, CosMc’s will also offer some of McDonald’s popular products, such as egg McMuffins, M&M McFlurries, and McPops.

The Bolingbrook location will serve as a test for the concept, with plans to open ten other pilot CosMc’s in the Dallas and San Antonio areas by the end of 2024. If successful, McDonald’s aims to expand the new format.

According to the company, the concept of CosMc’s is born from nostalgia and is named after the chain’s former mascot, an alien that was featured in the company’s advertisements in the late 80s and early 90s.

Customers visiting CosMc’s will have the option to use self-service and order food from their car through the windows of the premises. Despite the familiar small M logo, the CosMc’s logo is different from the usual McDonald’s branding.

The launch of CosMc’s represents McDonald’s latest effort to innovate and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

