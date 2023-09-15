Home » McDonald’s Offers Double Cheeseburger for $0.50 on National Cheeseburger Day
Business

McDonald’s Offers Double Cheeseburger for $0.50 on National Cheeseburger Day

by admin
McDonald’s Offers Double Cheeseburger for $0.50 on National Cheeseburger Day

McDonald’s to Offer $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s has announced that it will be selling its famous double cheeseburger for just $0.50. The offer will be available exclusively on Monday, September 18th at participating McDonald’s locations across the United States.

To take advantage of this special deal, customers must place their order through the McDonald’s application and then pick up their double cheeseburger in-store. The McDonald’s app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

It’s important to note that the offer is limited to one double cheeseburger per person and no additional purchases are required. This means customers can indulge in this mouthwatering deal without breaking the bank.

Traditionally priced around $3, the discounted double cheeseburger is expected to be a hit among cheeseburger lovers and McDonald’s enthusiasts alike. National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect opportunity to satisfy those cravings while also celebrating one of America’s favorite fast food items.

So mark your calendars for September 18th and make sure to download the McDonald’s app to enjoy this irresistible deal. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in a delicious double cheeseburger for the unbeatable price of $0.50.

See also  Piedmontese economy, despite the geopolitical situation, the recovery touches a hand

You may also like

Santander, uphill negotiations with unions on restructuring

Joko Winterscheidt: This is what his tangled corporate...

Stock markets fall as US inflation data fails...

Autostrade per l’Italia, new top management for the...

Controversy Erupts over Ban on Delivery Riders Resting...

Impending mass layoffs – the e-bike boom is...

PARVAL Expands Presence in Dominican Republic with New...

Resolution 22 of 09/04/2023 – Finalization of the...

Kweichow Moutai and Dove to Launch Wine-Filled Chocolate:...

Binance Partners with DitoBanx in El Salvador as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy