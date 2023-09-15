McDonald’s Offers Double Cheeseburger for $0.50 on National Cheeseburger Day

McDonald’s to Offer $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s has announced that it will be selling its famous double cheeseburger for just $0.50. The offer will be available exclusively on Monday, September 18th at participating McDonald’s locations across the United States.

To take advantage of this special deal, customers must place their order through the McDonald’s application and then pick up their double cheeseburger in-store. The McDonald’s app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

It’s important to note that the offer is limited to one double cheeseburger per person and no additional purchases are required. This means customers can indulge in this mouthwatering deal without breaking the bank.

Traditionally priced around $3, the discounted double cheeseburger is expected to be a hit among cheeseburger lovers and McDonald’s enthusiasts alike. National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect opportunity to satisfy those cravings while also celebrating one of America’s favorite fast food items.

So mark your calendars for September 18th and make sure to download the McDonald’s app to enjoy this irresistible deal. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in a delicious double cheeseburger for the unbeatable price of $0.50.

