McDonald’s: We tried 5 burgers that are unique to Spain

You can’t do without gazpacho in Spain: Business Insider reporter Leo Ginsburg at McDonald’s in Barcelona. Tristan Filges

In Spain there are five burgers at McDonald’s that didn’t make it to Germany – we tried them.

For example, there was a Big Mac with chicken instead of beef and a burger with fried eggs and smoked cheese.

But my highlight was the bottle of gazpacho. Gazpacho is a traditional Spanish soup that’s served cold – and it tasted really good at Spanish McDonald’s.

Burgers, fries and soft drinks: You might think that McDonald’s is the same in every country. But when I looked at the menu of a fast food branch in Barcelona, ​​I realized: There are five burgers in Spanish McDonald’s that didn’t make it to Germany. I have tasted them.

1. McExtreme BBQ Bourbon Ei

The McExtreme BBQ Bourbon Egg is a special burger that, judging by the ingredients, I would expect to find in a classic restaurant. In addition to a beef patty, the burger is topped with a smoked cheese. Add a strip of bacon, crispy fried onions, a bourbon barbecue sauce and a fried egg. The bun is not a classic brioche or sesame bun, but a potato bread.

Cost: 8,15 Euro.

McExtreme BBQ Bourbon Egg: This bite was delicious. Tristan Filges

Conclusion: Because of the different ingredients, you won’t get bored in your mouth. In addition, the spicy barbecue sauce is very tasty – it goes perfectly with the smoked cheese and fried onions. I think: This burger should also be offered in Germany.

read too

I tested six colas — and the winner surprised me myself

2. McCrispy Honey Mustard

The McCrispy Honey Mustard consists of a crispy chicken fillet, Gouda cheese, lettuce and a honey mustard sauce. As with the previous burger, McDonald’s has also chosen a potato bread here.

From the first bite, the interaction of the ingredients came into its own: the soft roll, the crispy meat and the sweet mustard sauce formed a delicious contrast. Especially the sauce rounded off the taste. However, as is so often the case with burgers from fast-food chains, the lettuce went almost unnoticed.

The McCrispy Honey Mustard is not lacking in sauce. Tristan Filges

Cost: 6,20 Euro.

Conclusion: Visually, this burger reminded me of those from KFC. Because I only know such a crispy and well seasoned breaded chicken fillet from Colonel Sanders’ fast food chain. In culinary terms, the McDonald’s burger is in no way inferior to its competitors.

3. Big Mac Chicken

Everyone knows the Big Mac: two meat patties, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and the secret Big Mac sauce. But while the burger in Germany is only available with beef, the Spaniards can look forward to a chicken version.

Cost: 5,60 Euro.

In Spain, the bic mac is also made with chicken. Tristan Filges

Conclusion: The burger was tasty, especially because of the special sauce. The chicken didn’t make the burger any better in my opinion. If both versions existed in Germany, I would choose the one with beef.

read too

I’ve been to McDonald’s and Burger King for 10 euros to see where I can get more for my money

4. CBO-Burger

The CBO burger mixes together what feels like everything there is in the burger world: breaded chicken fillet, bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce and the CBO sauce, a creamy mayonnaise.

Cost: 5,80 Euro.

An interesting mix: The CBO burger combines bacon and chicken. Tristan Filges

Conclusion: Despite the sauce, I found the burger too dry. The lower half of the bun was not coated at all and even the lonely strip of bacon under the meat could not save the bland taste.

5. McExtreme Bacon

Beef, fresh onions, double smoked Gouda cheese and smoked bacon. In my opinion, the McExtreme Bacon combines everything that makes a perfect barbecue burger – only here the BBQ sauce is replaced with a similar Big Mac sauce.

Cost: 6,35 Euro.

Tasted exactly as it looks: McExtreme Bacon. Tristan Filges

Conclusion: The McExtreme Bacon was a disappointment for me personally. The composition initially sounded like a culinary dream, but the ingredients didn’t work together. The burger tasted bland, the sauce didn’t taste good and overall I found the burger dry. Even the two slices of cheese couldn’t save anything. This burger can stay in Spain in my opinion.

My highlight at the Spanish McDonald’s: Gazpacho

But there was another highlight of my visit to the Spanish McDonalds: a bottle of gazpacho. Gazpacho is a traditional Spanish soup served cold. It consists mainly of raw, pureed vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and garlic.

Even though I didn’t eat the soup in a traditional Spanish restaurant but drank it from a bottle at a fast food restaurant, I was surprised by the refreshing taste. I can imagine gazpacho as a summer special at McDonald’s in Germany.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

