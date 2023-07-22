McDonald’s workers go on strike over heat

While the government is evaluating the hypotheses of company agreements and Cigo for the climate crisis, the first spontaneous strikes of workers due to excess heat are starting. In fact, the workers of Rm and Hb, Mc Donald’s operators from 18.30 to 20.30 in Bari and Casamassima, will cross their arms tomorrow to protest against the lack of air conditioning in the restaurant kitchens.

Between plates and fryers the temperature becomes unbearable adding to the pall of heat that invests the country. The strike is called by Filcams and the CGIL of Bari. “” They have been denouncing the lack of an adequate air conditioning system in restaurants and especially in kitchens for years. The current prohibitive temperatures are causing frequent illnesses among the staff”, denounces the union which urgently requests “the closure to the public on red dot days and related recourse to layoffs until a decisive technical intervention is possible”. “The health of workers cannot be subordinated to profit”, reiterates the union. The protest will be marked, in the same hours, by a garrison of workers in front of the restaurants in Bari and from 9 to 11 pm in Casamassima.

