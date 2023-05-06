Home » McKinsey: Company wants to hire more new employees despite job cuts
McKinsey: Company wants to hire more new employees despite job cuts

McKinsey: Company wants to hire more new employees despite job cuts

TDespite recently announced job cuts, the management consultancy McKinsey sees itself as continuing to grow. “We hired 8,000 new employees last year, and this year we expect to have even more,” global managing partner Bob Sternfels told WELT AM SONNTAG. In the first quarter of 2023, consulting grew more than in the first three months of the previous year.

Sternfels explained the loss of 1,400 jobs with the strong growth of recent years. “After that, some of our supporting functions were no longer optimally positioned,” he said. The new structures now make the teams “more flexible and simpler”, according to the McKinsey world boss.

