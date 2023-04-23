McKinsey, PwC, EY and Co.: The new billion-dollar business for consultants

GIt is primarily people who are enthusiastic. As consultants, they should accompany companies “on their way to more sustainable corporate management”, as stated in the job advertisement for “Senior Consultants Sustainability Advice” from EY. Surprisingly, relevant knowledge of sustainability is not required, probably because then there are hardly any candidates.

EY is planning rapid growth in an empty market. More than 200 new hires on the subject of “Sustainability” are planned for this year in Western Europe – 80 of them in Germany. Gladly with relevant expertise, otherwise there will be follow-up training. “Sustainability is the megatrend that will fundamentally revolutionize the entire economy – similar to digitization,” says Constantin Gall, Managing Partner Strategy and Transactions at EY. “The need for advice from companies is huge.”

So are the earning opportunities for their service providers. For years, the consultants have made money from the trend towards digitization. Now they have identified the winners of tomorrow: they are called decarbonization and social responsibility. What used to only attract niche providers and do-gooders now also attracts the big players. The fight against climate change and for better social standards is becoming a billion dollar business for consultants.

More about sustainability 32 percent more income

“Sustainable is the new profitable,” postulates PwC, the world‘s number three in consulting in terms of sales. Bain wants to train thousands of employees in a “Sustainability” qualification campaign. “We expect that in three years at the latest there will hardly be a consulting project that does not relate to the ESG criteria of environment, social issues and corporate governance,” says Germany boss Walter Sinn.

The German management consultancy Roland Berger already certifies that around a third of its 3,000 employees have “expertise in the field of sustainability” and expects demand to continue to rise sharply. Reduced emissions would “become a real competitive factor for the industry,” explains Berger Germany boss Torsten Henzelmann.

Customers, investors and employees put the pressure on. Since January, German companies with 3,000 or more employees have been obliged to comply with environmental and social standards for the entire supply chain. In the coming year, the threshold is to drop to 1,000 employees.

also read Seal of approval for canteens

The sustainability report has been mandatory for listed companies with more than 500 employees since 2017. There are additional reporting obligations as part of the so-called EU taxonomy. All these reports have to be written, some of them also have to be certified – a job creation program for accountants and consultants.

Andreas Rickert is one of the pioneers of sustainable commitment in Germany. For him, the new boom also has something positive: “Our topics have arrived in the middle of society,” says the boss and co-founder of the non-profit consulting firm Phineo. He started out at McKinsey himself and still works with the company to this day, but nevertheless warns of some representatives of the guild: “Hot-nozzle types who primarily only smell business are not the right ones.”

Ultimately, according to Rickert, what counts is the attitude – of each individual consultant and his client. Some companies only brought in consultants out of fear of not meeting the newly prescribed regulations. “Fear is the completely wrong motive. Businesses should see the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a list of opportunities. On these points, they can win the competition for customers and investors in the future.”

No more consulting project without sustainability

In the eyes of Dietmar Fink, the consulting industry is still in its infancy when it comes to sustainability. “Due to crises such as Covid, war and inflation, the topics have temporarily been pushed into the background,” observed the professor for management consulting at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences. He has also been advising companies such as McKinsey, Bain and Accenture with his WGMB for 25 years and is convinced: “Sustainability will become a boom market and huge business for consulting firms.”

Whether in purchasing, optimizing your own supply chains, designing new products or marketing – no consulting project will be able to do without sustainability in the future. In entire industries such as steel production or e-mobility, the topic is even becoming the linchpin.

Those who already have expertise in the field are all the more sought after. The big consulting firms are on a buying spree. Accenture, the world‘s number one, bought the Belgian sustainability company Greenfish with 270 employees last year.

also read Industry, Agriculture, Pool

Akzente from Munich and the British company Avieco, each with around 60 employees, and Avieco also went to Accenture. With the acquisition of Quantis, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) gained more than 250 sustainability experts in Europe and the USA.

Selling is not an option for Michael Alberg-Seberich. He is managing director of the boutique consultancy Wider Sense, which has 25 employees and specializes in the S for “social” in the ESG standards. “For me, it’s about impact and not about growth at any price,” says Alberg-Seberich. One of his teams is currently examining the social impact of volunteer programs in a DAX company. The aim is to make optimal use of the social commitment of employees.

“It’s great to see that more and more companies are willing not only to comply with regulations, but also to go the extra mile,” says the consultant. Ultimately, it was not only the employees who felt how seriously the management took sustainability, but also the customers. “And there,” Alberg-Seberich is convinced, “the wheat will separate from the chaff.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.