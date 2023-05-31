McMakler: Third wave of layoffs at Berlin real estate startup

Two mass layoffs are not enough: the Berlin real estate startup McMakler has once again parted ways with many employees. Company boss Felix Jahn is now hoping for new money from investors.

McMakler boss Felix Jahn

This time he wants to turn to the press himself, says Felix Jahn when he calls Gründerszene on Wednesday morning. The boss of the Berlin real estate platform McMakler has something to say: According to Jahn, 60 employees received their dismissal for operational reasons in the morning, which corresponds to around eight percent of the entire workforce. All departments are affected. Only on the part of the company’s own brokers are there no job cuts. “I’d rather announce that I’ve hired 60 new people, but the situation just doesn’t allow it,” says Jahn, audibly resigned. “We are probably experiencing the worst real estate crisis in 50 years.”

Third wave of layoffs in less than a year

For McMakler, it is the third wave of layoffs in less than a year. Already in July and October last year, the startup had separated from more than 200 employees. In both cases, the company, founded in 2015, blamed the “macroeconomic environment” for the layoffs. Although the measures were justified at the time with “far-sighted planning”, the McMakler leadership only be able to drive further for a short time.

In fact, according to experts, the situation on the real estate market has recently worsened dramatically. In addition to rising interest rates on loans, which make buying a property unaffordable for large parts of the population, companies are also getting into financial difficulties due to higher construction costs and supply chain problems. “Everywhere construction projects are canceled and apartments are no longer realized,” said real estate entrepreneur Christoph Gröner recently TV-Sender NTV. The goal of the federal government to build 400,000 new apartments per year can not even come close to being achieved. Gröner spoke of a “difficult situation” that would worsen by autumn.

McMakler boss expects “significant” drop in sales

The turbulence is also depressing McMakler’s business, as Managing Director Felix Jahn emphasized in an interview. Compared to the previous year, the number of apartments brokered via the platform fell by 25 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The company was able to grow sales by almost 20 percent to almost 111 million euros last year. “This year, however, we will be well below that,” says Jahn. However, the 41-year-old does not want to say goodbye to the goal of being profitable on a monthly basis by 2023. “Hopes rest on the second half of the year.”

His company is in a dilemma. On the one hand, Jahn needs to cut operating costs quickly in order to limit losses as a result of declining real estate transactions. For growth companies like McMakler, job cuts tend to be very effective in the short term. On the other hand, the startup continues to rely on sales staff, especially on the broker front.

According to McMakler, it employs more than 350 real estate agents at 100 regional locations. These bring in the majority of the annual turnover for the startup. “Reductions or a hiring freeze are therefore not options for us,” says Jahn. If only because the company has to remain able to act, the real estate market in Germany should ease up again in the foreseeable future.

New financing round planned

So that McMakler does not run out of money in the medium term, investors will probably have to provide additional funds. “The talks are ongoing,” says Jahn, without giving any details. The startup completed its last round of financing in January 2022, just a few weeks before Russia launched a war of aggression in Ukraine and the ensuing crisis. At that time, 50 million euros flowed Investors valued McMakler at around 800 million euros.

McMakler will probably not reach this mark in the next round of financing. According to start-up scene information, the rating could fall by half.