Md, 38 new openings. Working with suppliers to cut prices

«After Easter we started calling almost all of our suppliers (the copackers ndr) to review the purchase price lists together with them in the light of the drop in energy, raw material and transport costs – says the knight Patrizio Podini, founder and president of Md discount chain with Italian capital -. By the end of the year, I expect a drop in shelf prices of 2 or 3 percent». In support of this change of pace, Md has also doubled the number of buyers from 6 to 12 in recent months. “We want to increase the quality and focus on purchases because we have to recover at least two percentage points of margins lost in the last year” remarked the president.

For Md, 2022 closes with 3.4 billion in turnover, +11% on the previous year, a net worth growing to 513 million (+10.4%) the normalized Ebitda is 202.2 million and the net profit reaches 72.4 million euros (+2.7%). For this year, the brand has allocated over 170 million to support development. The growth plans foresee the opening of 38 new points of sale, of which 28 are direct and 10 affiliated, while a few weeks ago an automated silo was inaugurated at the Gricignano di Aversa headquarters, in the province of Caserta, capable of storing 15,000 pallet, an investment of 15 million «which has increased productivity by 30-40%, sufficient to supply a hundred shops» adds Maria Luisa Podini, CEO and vice president of Md. Over the course of 2023, another 35 discounters will be restructured.

As far as local development is concerned, the focus is on Central Italy with openings in Pisa, Spoleto, Rome, Caserta, Marcianise. The roadmap for the next openings includes the one in Bologna «we’ve been looking for it for some time and we’re investing 10 million» underlines a satisfied Patrizio Podini who adds: «We’re raising the bar with points of sale up to 1,400, 1,500 square meters of sales area, a dimension that allows us to express the potential of our offer». Even so, Md has gained a market share of 3.4% among large-scale distribution brands in Italy, while it reaches 15-16% in the discount segment.

Moves that have increased the average receipt to 24 euros from 21.5 in 2021. “We aim above all to take away a few customers from supermarkets” warns the president.

As regards the medium-long term plans, the aim is to go from the current 500 directly managed stores and 300 to affiliates to the goal of 1,000 discount stores but without indicating a deadline because «in this situation it is a problematic objective – continues the knight -. Supermarkets will also open other outlets and we expect five difficult years for everyone». A reference to the difficult economic cycle in which sales volumes are falling in all channels also due to the inflation in the shopping cart at +12.6% according to the Istat surveys of March.