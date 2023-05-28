“Me confused? But tell your sister”, Luisella Costamanga massacres Reggiani

Costamagna-Reggiani live clash: the journalist who won Dancing with the Stars attacked the comedian

Fire and flames Between Luisella Costamagna e Frances Reggiani. It all happened during the bet of “La vita live”, the information and analysis program of Rai 1, conducted by Alberto Matanoof the last May 26th. In the studio we were talking about a case between sport and news: a father has decided not to go to his daughter’s graduation to watch the Roma match.

The two guests, Costamagna and Reggiani, expressed their (different) opinions. However, the tones immediately rose when at a certain point the actress Reggiani intervened in the story and declared: “I see her a little confused“. Phrase that immediately unleashed the wrath of Costamagna.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE CLASH:

READ ALSO: “You look like Moana Pozzi”, Luisella Costamagna blurts out live against the judge

Subscribe to the newsletter

