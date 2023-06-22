me energy: Startup charges e-cars with electricity from bioethanol

Charge anywhere, and super fast at that: the Brandenburg startup me energy promises no less than these gray boxes. me energy

All old hats: See you According to estimates by the federal government, 15 million electric cars will be in use by 2030 driving on German roads. Between 400,000 and 800,000 charging stations are missing to fill them up. And: The current power grid cannot feed so many additional charging stations.

What is new is the idea of ​​a process engineer from Karlsruhe, who in Wildau in Brandenburg, around the corner from Tesla, has developed fast charging stations with his startup that generate electricity by burning bioethanol. Lots of electricity. In a short time. And: completely independent of the power grid.

“Huh, what are they burning?”

Alexander Sohl, the founder of me energy, is standing next to one of his charging stations on the outdoor area of ​​the Greentech Festival in Berlin. A large, gray box, shape and size comparable to a city public toilet. He already suspects that frowning inquiries are about to come, so he hurries ahead and explains: “Our public charging stations clearly state here on the side: 100 percent green electricity from renewable raw materials.” Because: “Huh, make electricity for e-cars from biodiesel , isn’t that sustainable now!?” – he’s heard that a lot.

But that’s not true either, explains the founder. Bioethanol is not the same as biodiesel, it is only added to fuels in small amounts, 10 percent to be precise, to make E10 out of it. Ethanol itself, like methanol, is an alcohol. Volatile, highly flammable, energy-dense – and depending on how the liquids are obtained, also – more or less – CO₂-neutral.

Alexander Sohl, founder and CEO of the startup. me energy

Is that really CO₂ neutral?

He, explains Sohl, relies on ethanol from biomass, such as straw. Straws left over from processing rye could be processed into bioethanol, which in turn feeds its charging stations. At the same time, ethanol production would then not be in competition with food production, he emphasizes. Apparently he is also prepared for this frown: In the past, it was often criticized under the slogan “tank or plate” that the production of biofuels from sugar and starch, for example, drives up the prices for raw materials such as corn and sugar beet, which in turn is very at the expense of people in poorer countries in particular.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

