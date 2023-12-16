Meaningful work – Burning instead of burning out: Looking for meaning at work – News

Liselotte Stricker Meuli is a career advisor. In her studio in Bern, she advises people who are looking for a career change. It is a large, cozy loft-style room with a fire crackling in the background.

You have to demand meaning at work if you want a better quality of life.

She says that more and more people are coming to her looking for more fulfillment and meaning at work: “You can demand meaning at work, in fact you have to demand it, if you want a better quality of life.” Because if a job makes sense, the risk of burning out is lower.

“You want to get more than just a salary from a job,” she says. You want to be seen, achieve significance and give something to society. Only then will you be fulfilled at work, says the career advisor.

Legend: Liselotte Stricker-Meuli in her studio in Bern. With a comprehensive interpretation of potential and values, the career advisor helps to select and design work in such a way that it makes more sense and is more enjoyable. Denise Joder

Anna, who comes to Liselotte Stricker Meuli for career advice, is also thinking about her career options. She also seeks more fulfillment at work.

I’m not working 120 percent right now – but you can burn out that way.

As an employee at a day school, she actually has a job that she finds very meaningful. But she’s still burned out: “I’m not working 120 percent right now – but you can burn out that way too,” she says. Among other things, it’s about the question: How much do I put into the work and what comes back?

In their case, the system is also a problem: the lack of resources. There are too few staff for too many children in the day school. When she realized that she couldn’t do it anymore, she took sick leave for a while. Shortly afterwards she started career advice. With Liselotte Stricker Meuli she wants to find out how she can harmonize her values, desires and talents.

It’s not just Anna, more and more people in Switzerland are exhausted: A recent survey by GFS Bern showed that 25 percent of people in Switzerland see themselves at risk of burnout.

One in three people is emotionally exhausted

Another example is the “Job Stress Index” from Health Promotion Switzerland. It measures work-related stress, be it in the form of too much work or in the form of social stress from work colleagues. Anyone who experiences more stress than resources in the long term will feel emotionally exhausted.

The study shows that the proportion of those who feel emotionally exhausted rose to over 30 percent last year for the first time in almost 10 years.

Our vision is a Switzerland that goes to work on Monday morning with joy instead of frustration.

Hannes Burkhalter, an entrepreneur from Bern, believes things cannot continue like this. He therefore wants to start a mentoring program for young managers next year. “Our vision is a Switzerland that goes to work on Monday morning with joy instead of frustration,” he says.

One of his goals: Young leaders should be able to lead in a more meaningful way. His mentoring coaching and training program came about because he had also previously experienced a crisis of meaning.

«I emigrated to Berlin 13 years ago and experienced what it means for your health to pursue a career and at the same time starve inside. What it does to you when you don’t live your true potential and don’t focus on the question of meaning.”

Legend: Hannes Burkhalter – the entrepreneur wants to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable corporate world with his unconventional mentoring program “The Cheeky Level”. Hannes Burkhalter

Then cancer shook him up. Now he wants to use his mentoring, training and coaching program to support young people between the ages of 25 and 35 in their search for meaning. Because that’s exactly what he missed when he was 30, he says. “I would have needed someone to say, it’s not wrong to emigrate, but try to find out who you really want to be, what you’re really looking for.”

One of his goals is for the young people to inspire others and get entire organizations to focus more on meaning and fulfillment at work.

Meaning-oriented companies are more successful

A meaning-oriented leadership culture helps people burn out less. Heike Bruch from the University of St. Gallen also notes this. Purpose-driven leadership is about changing the way you view work so that people can better see meaning. For example, a construction worker says: I’m building a cathedral instead of: I’m hammering a stone. But this meaning needs to be demonstrated, says the professor.

Meaning-oriented companies generate more profit than those that focus on short-term metrics.

Companies with a meaning-oriented leadership culture are more successful than those with a traditional understanding of leadership. “They usually make more profits than companies that are focused on short-term profits,” says Heike Bruch. In these companies, employees can also handle pressure better. The research also shows this.

However, just 13 percent of all companies in German-speaking Switzerland have a meaning-oriented, inspiring leadership culture. Another big problem is that many bosses themselves are at their limit.

More than half of managers are exhausted, as surveys by Heike Bruch show: “Because they no longer see the meaning or their passion has been lost, they cannot lead in an inspiring manner,” says the leadership researcher. First you have to make sure that the managers have energy again.

So there is still a lot to do to ensure that meaning at work comes to the fore again.

