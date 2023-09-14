Measure against inflation – ECB increases key interest rate in the euro area to 4.5 percent – News

The key interest rate in the euro area rises to 4.5 percent. The Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to increase the rate by 0.25 percentage points, as the central bank in Frankfurt announced. It is the tenth interest rate hike in a row.

With higher interest rates, the central bank is trying to get the stubbornly high inflation under control. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. Because more expensive loans are also a burden on the economy, calls for an interest rate break have recently become louder.

After the ECB Governing Council meeting at the end of July, ECB President Christine Lagarde did not rule out either a further interest rate hike or an interruption to the unprecedented series of hikes for the September meeting. The Frenchwoman only rejected a reduction in interest rates back then.

In the medium term, the ECB is aiming for an inflation rate of 2.0 percent for the euro area. At this level, the monetary authorities believe that price stability is maintained. But inflation is still a long way from this target. In August, the rise in consumer prices in the 20-country currency area did not weaken any further.

Inflation rate remains high

According to an initial estimate by the Eurostat statistics office, the annual inflation rate remained at 5.3 percent. Last year, inflation was at times in the double digits due to the war in Ukraine, which caused energy and food prices to skyrocket.

Higher inflation rates drain consumers’ purchasing power and people can afford less for their money. This slows down private consumption, which is an important pillar of the economy.

At least there was a glimmer of hope in the latest inflation data: core inflation in the euro area – that is, the rate excluding volatile prices for goods such as energy and food – fell from 5.5 percent in July to 5.3 percent in August.

